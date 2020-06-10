Senators seek review of FEMA project

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo from left, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON -- Three Democratic senators on Monday requested an independent investigation into the arrangement forged between the federal government and six for-profit companies to rapidly transport protective medical gear from overseas to the front lines of the U.S. coronavirus pandemic.

The Trump administration has said it created the initiative, Project Airbridge, to ease shortages of personal protective equipment. Under the arrangement, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has spent approximately $154 million to fly supplies secured by the six companies from overseas into the United States. In exchange, FEMA has required that half of the Airbridge-transported supplies be sold to the companies' customers in coronavirus hot spots. The companies have been allowed to sell the rest at their discretion.

The arrangement -- which has funded 205 flights, with an additional 40 scheduled or in transit -- drew scrutiny and criticism from federal and state lawmakers, who said it lacked oversight and sapped taxpayer dollars while allowing market forces to dictate distribution of much-needed supplies.

"Project Air Bridge -- like the broader Trump Administration response to the pandemic -- has been marked by delays, incompetence, confusion, and secrecy involving multiple Federal agencies and actors," Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., wrote to the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee on Monday in a letter requesting that the panel initiate an investigation.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Congress created the committee through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security to enable greater transparency and independent oversight of government spending in response to the pandemic.

In April, Warren and Blumenthal requested information from the six companies involved in the project: Cardinal Health, Concordance Healthcare Solutions, Henry Schein, McKesson, Medline and Owens & Minor.

In the letter on Monday, which summarized the responses, the senators said they were seeking an investigation because they still lacked insight into key aspects of Project Airbridge, including pricing and distribution.

The full responses to their initial query, which were provided to The Washington Post, indicate that the companies involved in the project knew of no effort by the federal government to track the pricing of the equipment shipped through Airbridge.

Photo by AP

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., questions President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, on the second day of Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Photo by Senate Television

In this image from video, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

Project agreements between FEMA and the companies stated that prices must be "reasonable" but included no explanation of how that requirement would be enforced.

In response to the senators' inquiry, McKesson wrote that it had instructed its sales team to "price products fairly" and directed that employees "not raise prices without reason." Medline, meanwhile, wrote that it had "no knowledge" of how the government enforced the pricing requirement.

Of the six companies, only Concordance provided details to the senators of where it had delivered products, according to the documents reviewed by the Post.

Concordance spokeswoman Patrice Poignon said in a statement that Airbridge has helped "expedite desperately needed PPE products to contracted customers." Poignon said that as of Monday, the company has been involved in eight Airbridge shipments. Asked for comment, a McKesson spokeswoman did not address the senators' criticism but said Airbridge had helped McKesson save "weeks of time" by expediting delivery of the equipment.

A Henry Schein spokeswoman, Ann Marie Gothard, credited Airbridge for helping to distribute "urgently needed" equipment.

"We are committed to doing our part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and will continue to work in partnership with FEMA as long as the crisis requires," Gothard wrote in a statement.

In response to the senators' request for an investigation, a FEMA spokeswoman issued a statement saying that the program is intended to be a temporary measure to ease supply shortages.

"Under President Trump's leadership, FEMA is supplementing, not supplanting, the existing supply chain through a variety of strategies, including Project Airbridge," wrote FEMA spokeswoman Janet Montesi. "This is just one way PPE continues to get to the points of greatest need."