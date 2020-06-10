So far in '20, twisters fewer in Oklahoma Air Force gets 1st black chief of staff Cristobal's remnants lash the Midwest Oklahoma experiencing fewer twisters Remains found in missing-children case

Authorities wait Tuesday outside the home in Rexburg, Idaho, where human remains were found. (AP/EastIdahoNews.com/Eric Grossarth)

Remains found in missing-children case

BOISE, Idaho -- Authorities said they uncovered human remains at an Idaho man's home Tuesday as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife's two children -- a case that's drawn global attention for its ties to two other mysterious deaths and the couple's doomsday beliefs.

Chad Daybell, who married the children's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, was taken into custody after investigators searched his property, according to police in the small town of Rexburg. He has not been charged, and his attorney, Mark Means, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, haven't been seen since September, and police say Chad and Lori Daybell lied to investigators about the children's whereabouts before quietly leaving Idaho. The couple was found in Hawaii months later. Besides the missing children, the couple has been under scrutiny after the deaths of both of their former spouses.

Rexburg police and investigators from the FBI and the Fremont County sheriff's office searched Chad Daybell's home in the eastern Idaho town of Salem for the second time. Rexburg assistant chief Gary Hagan said in a statement that he couldn't reveal details other than to say the search was linked to the children's disappearance.

Lori Daybell has pleaded innocent to child abandonment and obstructing the investigation.

Air Force gets 1st black chief of staff

WASHINGTON -- The Senate on Tuesday unanimously confirmed Gen. Charles Brown Jr. as chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, making him the first black officer to lead one of the nation's military services.

Vice President Mike Pence took the unusual step of presiding over the vote, something he usually does to break ties. But Brown's confirmation, 98-0, was not close. Pence called the moment "historic."

Brown, who was commissioned in 1984 as a distinguished graduate of the ROTC program at Texas Tech University, most recently served as the commander of U.S. Pacific Air Forces. He is a fighter pilot, with more than 2,900 flying hours, including 130 in combat

The vote came as the Trump administration and the mostly white Senate Republican conference grapple with the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. Protests have convulsed the nation alongside the coronavirus pandemic, with racial discrimination being the common thread between them.

Brown posted a video on social media Friday describing a lifetime of dealing with racial bias and the struggle to fit in to a predominantly white society.

"I'm thinking about my Air Force career where I was often the only African American in my squadron or, as a senior officer, the only African American in the room," he said in a raw tone. "I'm thinking about wearing the same flight suit with the same wings on my chest as my peers and being questioned by another military member: 'Are you a pilot?'"

Cristobal's remnants lash the Midwest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moved across parts of the Midwest on Tuesday after lashing the South, unleashing downpours and carrying gusty winds as more high winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms were forecast.

Heavy rain hit Missouri on Tuesday morning and Cristobal intensified later in the day as the system interacted with another "energetic" weather system that approached from the west, the National Weather Service said.

By midafternoon, the wind had picked up considerably, with a gust of 62 mph recorded at Midway International Airport on Chicago's southwest side, according to the weather service. Weather service meteorologist Rafal Ogorek said winds of 50 mph were expected from late afternoon until about midnight.

Boaters were being warned of gale-force winds on Lake Michigan on Tuesday and today, and Ogorek said as much as an inch of rain could fall on the region before the storm cleared out..

Cristobal weakened into a depression early Monday after inundating coastal Louisiana and ginning up dangerous weather along most of the U.S. Gulf Coast.

So far in '20, twisters fewer in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY -- After a record-setting year for the number of tornadoes in Oklahoma, the state has seen fewer so far in 2020, says state climatologist Gary McManus.

There were 33 twisters during the first five months of this year, including 13 during May, down from 127 during the same period of 2019, which included a record 105 tornadoes last May and a record 149 for the year, according to the National Weather Service.

In Oklahoma, May has averaged 24.4 tornadoes since 1950, according to the weather service. The state has seen an average of 41 tornadoes from January to May.

Cooler weather thus far in 2020 is likely a reason for the decline in the number of tornadoes, McManus said in a June 1 news release.

The average temperature statewide was 66.8 degrees, 1.4 degrees below normal, McManus said.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports