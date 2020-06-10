Springdale calls for election to consolidate Bethel Heights

SPRINGDALE -- The City Council voted 8-0 Tuesday night to call for an election to annex Bethel Heights into Springdale.

The vote in both counties is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 11, said Jennifer Price, executive director of the Washington County Election Commission. A majority of residents in both cities must approve the consolidation for it to pass.

The ordinance and copies of certified petitions signed by voters in both cities will be delivered by hand today to the county clerks in both Benton and Washington counties, Mayor Doug Sprouse announced. The city clerks will notify their respective county judges.

Brian Lester, county attorney for Washington County, said Tuesday afternoon he was working on documents to present to Judge John Woods to sign today and ballot language for the Quorum Court's approval during its Thursday meeting.

'We've never done an election like this," Price said. "Usually, it goes straight to the Election Commission."

Additionally, the state statute governing consolidation calls for the county judge and both mayors to name election judges and clerks. Price said she will send Woods and Sprouse lists of the county's regular poll workers from which to choose.

Dana Caler said the process will be the same for Bethel Heights. Caler, who works in the Benton County clerk's office, has been working with Washington County officials in planning the anticipated election.

Both counties will receive the documents because Bethel Heights, with about 3,000 residents, is in Benton County. Springdale's northern border also lies in Benton County, with about 7,500 Springdale residents regularly voting in Benton County.

The vote date tentatively was set because Siloam Springs plans a primary election for city directors, Caler said.

"We're just taking it one step at a time, per the statute," said Ernest Cate, Springdale city attorney. "There will be plenty of time for public comment."

The Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality opened an investigation of Bethel Heights' wastewater treatment system last spring after Lawrence Bowen filed a complaint of untreated water from the city's plant on Lincoln Drive flooding his yard. Bowen and his wife Joetta live next door to the treatment plant.

"Hopefully, we'll get assistance from a government who cares for our citizens," Joetta Bowen addressed the council. She said after the meeting her family has endured the same problem for 10 years.

The state fined the city $100,000 in August for failing to operate its wastewater treatment system under the parameters set by its state permit. The permit expires in August.

The state in March filed suit against the city asking for a judicial order to fix the problems with its system and pay the remaining $80,000 of its fines. The state waived all but 20 percent of the fines in October after the city agreed to fix the system for operation until the city could get a new treatment system and close the current plants.

A hearing in the matter is set for July 10 in Benton County Circuit Court.

Councilwoman Kathy Jaycox wanted to ensure officials at the state level knew about the consolidation effort before they would issue a new permit or the loans.

Cate told the council lawyers at the state level were in constant communication with him about the situation. They even asked for a copy of the ordinance calling for an election, he said.

Bethel Heights also has filed for $12 million in loans with Arkansas Natural Resources Commission. The loans would be used to pay for a lift station and pipeline to carry the city's wastewater to the Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority's treatment plant in Bentonville.

Sprouse said the city and counties are working to put the consolidation efforts in motion before the loans are granted.

In other news, the council voted 8-0 Tuesday to create a position of assistant to the mayor, but some members weren't happy about the way it was done.

Sprouse said the position will be paid for by the remaining year's salary to be paid to the city's director of public relations. The current director, Ashley Earhart, has resigned effective June 26.

Colby Fulfer will take the new position.

The new position wasn't on the meeting agenda, but Councilman Mike Overton introduced it after the last item.

Jaycox said she felt the matter could have waited two more weeks until the next meeting. "You could have given us a heads up," she told Overton.

"There's no doubt we need the position, but there's no doubt Colby will be an asset to the community," said Councilman Mike Lawson. "But the way (Overton) went about it was uncalled for."

Lawson said during the meeting Overton is usually a stickler for procedure.

Sprouse brought the measure before the council in April, but the group turned it down admid uncertainty of city revenue during the covid-19 pandemic.

Sprouse said his choice for the job was Fulfer because he has an interest in financial matters and wants to serve the city. He has volunteered his time for several months in the mayor's office.

Fulfer resigned his council seat in February after he moved from the ward he represented.

Sprouse plans for Fulfer to work closely with Wyman Morgan, the city's director of administration and finance. Morgan has worked for the city for 20 years and plans to retire in early 2022.