Springdale School District to continue paying Rollins after he leaves

Teachers, faculty and well wishers, wait Tuesday, June 9, 2020, to greet Jim Rollins, superintendent for Springdale Public Schools, following his last school board meeting in Springdale. Rollins had served as the superintendent for Springdale Public Schools for the last 38 years and has accepted the position as the President of the Northwest Arkansas Technical Institute in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/200610Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

SPRINGDALE -- School District Superintendent Jim Rollins, who is resigning at the end of this month, will receive his annual salary of $243,000 through 2021, according to a separation agreement he signed with the School Board.

The district will pay Rollins a total of $404,750 in monthly installments for 60 months starting July 15.

That figure includes the salary he was scheduled to earn under his contract, which was set to expire Dec. 31, 2021. It also includes deferred compensation of $13,500 and a longevity bonus of $20,000, according to the agreement.

The district provided a copy of the separation agreement to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday.

Rollins will receive an additional $180,858 in unpaid sick and personal leave over his 40 years with the district, 38 of which he has been superintendent. The agreement states that money will be paid to him on or immediately after June 30.

Rollins, 73, announced last week he was resigning from the School District to take the president's job at Northwest Technical Institute starting July 1. He will earn $147,200 annually in that position.

The School Board accepted Rollins' resignation June 2, the same day he and board representatives signed the agreement.

The two sides agreed Rollins will not solicit any district employee for employment elsewhere for at least a year after he leaves. He also will not disclose "to any third party or business entity any information, data, processes, or procedures" of the district not generally known to the public.

The agreement also includes a non-disparagement clause.

"The parties to this Agreement acknowledge Rollins' faithful and honorable service to the District and acknowledge that the resignation by Rollins is on amicable terms. Thus, neither party shall make, publish, or deliver any disparaging comments about the other subsequent to the resignation of Rollins," the agreement states.

Michelle Cook, board president, didn't answer a message left for her Tuesday afternoon.

The board, upon reviewing Rollins' performance in January, gave him a raise but declined to extend his contract by a year, as it usually does each year.

The Northwest Technical Institute board, which was seeking someone to replace retiring President Blake Robertson, in March declared its interest in hiring Rollins. The move became official last week.

Tuesday's School Board meeting was Rollins' last regular meeting with the board. A portion of the meeting was spent honoring him for his service.

Thirty minutes into the meeting, fellow administrators ushered him outside the Administration Building, where more than 150 district employees, community members and family members had gathered to surprise him and wish him well.

Rollins spent about 20 minutes greeting them, posing for some pictures and giving an occasional fist bump. He held his young granddaughter.

Later, administrators played a video the district produced featuring photos of Rollins from his career, accompanied by comments from educators and others, including Mayor Doug Sprouse and state Education Secretary Johnny Key.

"Dr. Rollins, you are a model for many, a mentor to many," Key said. "I think if you would look at the educators and leaders who have come through the Springdale School District, they would all be in agreement that you have been someone to look up to and a very instrumental part of the success of education there in the Springdale community."

Rollins, a two-time state superintendent of the year, has overseen rapid enrollment growth in Springdale, from about 6,000 students in 1982 to more than 23,000 today.

Cook said last week the board would discuss its plan for replacing Rollins at Tuesday's meeting.

The board entered executive session at the end of the meeting. As of press time, board members hadn't emerged after more than an hour in executive session.

The Arkansas Freedom of Information Act allows public boards to hold executive sessions to consider employment, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining or resignation of any public officer or employee.

