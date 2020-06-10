State police: Motorcyclist dies after crash in Benton County; 2 others die after separate head-on collision

A motorcyclist died after a collision with a pickup Monday in Benton County, state police said.

Jason Ward DeGroff, 39, of Pea Ridge, was driving a Suzuki motorcycle west on Gann Ridge Road in Garfield around 4:30 p.m. when it crossed into eastbound traffic, according to a state police preliminary report.

The motorcycle struck an eastbound GMC Sierra, according to the report, and DeGroff was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Sierra was listed as injured by state police.

On Tuesday, two women died after a head-on crash in Henderson, state police said.

Norra Haddock, 41, of Salem, was driving a Ford east on U.S. 62 around 8:35 p.m., when it crossed the centerline, according to a preliminary report, and struck a Toyota.

Haddock and the driver of the Toyota, 37-year-old Yvette Stroud, of Henderson, both died.

State police also listed a minor passenger in Stroud's vehicle as injured in the crash.

At least 232 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.