WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UA adds first for 2023

University of Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors received his first oral commitment for the 2023 class from one of the nation's top prospects.

Combo guard Maryn Archer, 5-8, of Derby, Kan., pledged to the Razorbacks on Tuesday night. She is the No. 23 prospect in her class, according to Blue Star Basketball.

She chose Arkansas over scholarship offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Nebraska, Wichita State, Missouri State and Washington State.

"It felt right," Archer said. "I don't even know how to describe it. It's an amazing feeling. I knew this is where I wanted to be. I know Coach Neighbors, his ability to develop players and his ability to help them achieve the dreams they want to achieve is something I really admire."

Archer averaged 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game as a freshman for a program that has a 67-4 record over the past three seasons. She shot 46.3% from the field and 38.6% beyond the three-point line.

Archer made unofficial visits to Fayetteville last summer and Jan. 12.

"I've loved Arkansas since I went down on my first visit," she said. "It felt like it's where I wanted to be."

-- Richard Davenport

BASEBALL

Texarkana C commits to Hogs

The University of Arkansas added a baseball commitment Tuesday from a Texarkana catcher.

Ty Waid, 6-1, 200 pounds, committed on the same day he received an offer from Razorbacks assistant coach Nate Thompson. Waid also had received interest from Texas A&M and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

"Growing up I've been a huge Razorback fan, so it's always been my dream school to go play for [Coach Dave] Van Horn and be a Razorback," Waid said. "I already had my decision made, pretty much, on where I wanted to go."

Waid's father, Billy, played for Van Horn at Texarkana College from 1990-92.

Waid is at least the sixth player to commit to the Razorbacks' 2023 class. Oral commitments are not binding.

-- Matt Jones