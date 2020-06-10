UNDER THE RADAR: Blytheville’s Jermel Woods

2020 RB Jermel Woods rushed for more than 2,000 yards as a senior. Photo courtesy of Blytheville Courier News.

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Blytheville’s Jermel Woods.

Class: 2020

Position: Running Back

Size: 5-8, 185 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds

Pro-agility: 4.27 seconds

Stats: As a senior, totaled 147 carries for 2,027 yards and 20 touchdowns, and 9 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown. As a junior, finished with 242 carries for 1,570 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 9 receptions for 102 yards.

Coach Lance Stone:

“He does everything the right way. He works out hard, he practices hard, plays hard. He’s just a guy you want on the team.

“He’s got some of the best vision and balance of a running back I’ve coached or seen in a long time. There’s a lot of plays you think he’s going down to the ground and he puts his hand down or torques his body and he stays up and takes off and keeps running. He’s just a special guy. “