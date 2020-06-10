WATCH LIVE: Gov, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update; reply on Phase 2's 'whether, when' expected

Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, right, provided statistics about the Covid-19 outbreak to media Friday afternoon, May 15, 2020, as Governor Asa Hutchinson looks on. The briefing was held at the governor's conference room at the state capitol in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/ John Sykes Jr.)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 10,080 Wednesday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 161.

Hutchinson said he will make an announcement Wednesday about "whether and when" the state will begin its second phase of easing restrictions that were designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

He declined to say whether that approach will include lifting restrictions on some regions before others.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-1pSNiLOSo]