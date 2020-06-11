16-year-old shot in arm near Cammack Village, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm Wednesday near Cammack Village, police said.

A Cammack Village police officer patrolling near Keightley Drive and Indian Trail heard gunshots in the area around 11:30 p.m., according to a Little Rock police report.

The officer saw a white Dodge Avenger with its lights off and a flat tire and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it drove away, the report states.

Little Rock officers responded to assist as the vehicle drove toward the 6800 block of Markham Street and several people reportedly ran from the car.

While police searched the area, a 16-year-old boy approached, according to authorities, and officers found he was suffering from a gunshot in the arm.

He told officers he and his friends had gone to pick someone up at a house on Keightley Drive when someone began shooting at them.

Police went to the location near Keightley Drive and Indian Trail described by the teen and reportedly found shell casings on the ground.

They also saw people involved in a “disturbance” outside a home in the 300 block of Keightley Drive, according to the report. Officers spoke to people who were in the home and found blood leading to the residence, as well as body armor and pistol magazines in the house. Two guns were found outside, police said.

Several houses in the area were struck by gunfire, according to the report, including the Keightley Drive home, whose occupants said an unknown person shot at the building.

Police said no one aside from the 16-year-old was injured.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and no description of a suspect was available in the report.