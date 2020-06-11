Act of kindness in Oregon jostles memories

Across Arkansas and the nation, people are reaching out to help in the battle against this horrible pandemic that is not close to being under control.

Everyone's life has changed in the past three months.

Newspapers, radio and television are full of stories of helping hands as well as tales about the horror of which this virus is capable.

One feel-good story caught the eye and called for some extra research.

A Chuck Hemingway in Bend, Ore., has been nominated as an unsung hero by the readers of the Bend Bulletin.

During the glory days of Little Rock Central's track program in the 1960s, which was coached by Clyde Horton, there were three Hemingway brothers who excelled at distance running.

Cross country was their specialty.

First was Chuck, then Mac and last but not least Collins.

Collins and your trusty scribe grew up together, and the memories of him running round and round the track at Tiger Stadium have remained for all these years.

The picture that accompanied the story on Chuck left little doubt it was him, and Collins confirmed it.

Here's what the story said:

"Chuck Hemingway, who runs a cafe at First United Methodist Church in Bend for the homeless and those in need, was nominated by readers as an unsung hero for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Open Door Cafe serves breakfast every Wednesday morning to anyone in need.

"In recent years, it has expanded to provide a place for homeless people to get their mail, take a shower and have their hair cut.

"When the pandemic hit, Hemingway had to find new ways to serve the visitors since the church had to close to the public.

"Hemingway and a team of volunteers started offering to-go breakfast bags, filled with a muffin, protein bar, fruit and a fresh breakfast sandwich added to the bags Wednesday morning."

There's so much more to the Hemingway legacy than this single act of kindness.

Chuck was a career Army officer, and he eventually was assigned to the Pentagon. Upon his retirement, he made his way to Bend where youngest brother Collins had retired. Their brother Mac had died in an automobile accident in the '70s.

Collins began his career as a journalist working for the Arkansas Gazette, The Springdale News and the Arkansas Democrat.

In the 1970s when computers reached newspapers, Collins -- to no one's surprise -- had a natural aptitude that led to a job with the Oregonian, which wanted to be the first totally computerized newspaper.

His expertise led him to a relatively new company, Microsoft, where he became a senior vice president and co-authored a Bill Gates autobiography.

When Collins retired, he and his wife Wendy chose Bend as their home, and that's where they were when Chuck showed up and asked whether he could hang out there until he decided what to do with the next chapter of his life.

It turned out to be a masters degree in counseling, specializing in veterans with drug and alcohol problems.

When Chuck retired again, he became a volunteer at his church and has worked so tirelessly that the readers of the local newspaper noticed.

The Hemingways' ability to succeed and help others is their legacy, and some of that goes back to all those long runs.

"I know that's when I learned perseverance," Collins said. "When you train as hard as we did, you have to learn to overcome and keep moving toward your goals."

All across this great country, people are working to get through this pandemic. A couple of Arkansans are making a big difference in their adopted home.