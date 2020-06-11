Attorney selected for board position

Adrienne Woods, 33, of Rogers, an attorney and businesswoman, is the Arkansas Board of Education's newest member and, as such, will participate in the board's regular monthly meeting that begins at 10 a.m. today.

Woods, an unsuccessful legislative candidate earlier this year, was appointed to the Education Board by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson, with his son, founded a Northwest Arkansas law firm for which Woods once worked.

Now co-owner of FreeRide Studio, which is an indoor cycling and barre studio in Bentonville, Woods previously practiced military criminal defense and civil litigation at the Asa Hutchinson Law Group, and corporate white collar criminal defense for Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard law firm, both in Rogers.

Woods is also a former director in the Global Ethics and Compliance department at Walmart Stores Inc., overseeing internal investigations.

"I actually ran from District 94 for the state House of Representatives in the primaries .... and one of my platforms was about education," Woods said Wednesday. "It came up organically and was not something I had set out to make a big deal," she said.

But the governor called her after the election and asked her about her interest in education and board service.

"I thought that was a pretty humbling request because my background is not in education ... but I have a lot of friends who are teachers and I did a little bit of education law when I practiced full time," she said. "Education is something that has fallen into my lap."

Woods and her husband Jonathan, who works in finance for Walmart, have three children: 4-year-old twins and a newborn son.

Woods received most of her kindergarten-through-12th grade education through home-schooling, according to her board member biography on the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education's website.

She graduated from Arkansas Tech University in 2008 with a bachelor's degree in political science and history. Her 2012 law degree is from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Woods replaces Chad Pekron of Bryant on the state board. Pekron, also an attorney, resigned earlier this year as the result of a job change that required frequent travel.

Woods' appointment to the nine-member board will expire in 2026.