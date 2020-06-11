Benefits With Friends: Big Brothers Big Sisters revamps events

Hannah Walter of Fayetteville gets a little help from her father Jamie during a previous Big Brothers Big Sisters bowling fundraiser. Big Brothers Big Sisters, which matches children from single-parent homes with adult mentors, will move its fundraisers to virtual platforms this summer. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas invites area supporters to "simultaneously walk in solidarity at 5 p.m. June 28, wherever they are, to highlight the mental health impact of this pandemic as well as the power a Big can have in reshaping a Little's experience for the better." There is no registration fee, but Brooke Allen, development director, said donations are appreciated and may be made on the group's website at bbbsnwa.org.

Northwest Arkansas children ages 6 through 18 -- "Littles" -- are matched with adult volunteers -- "Bigs." After going through a background check and interview process, Bigs spend a few hours a month with their Littles, doing ordinary things like playing sports, reading, hiking or just having pizza.

Each site-based match -- the Big goes to the Little's school or Boys & Girls Club -- costs the group $500, and community-based matches (the Big coordinates activities with Little's parent) are $1,000. Allen says there are 75 children on the waiting list to be matched, with that number increasing each week.

Bigs haven't stopped mentoring their Littles due to social distancing restrictions, but "hang out through video chats" and other means of keeping up with each other, such as old-fashioned letters sent by mail. Now that restrictions are lifting, some are planning hikes and other outdoor activities.

The group is altering its signature fundraiser, Bowl for Kids' Sake, to become Quiz for Kids' Sake. Teams of six may sign up to compete in the online trivia contest, occurring July 7-28. "Teams are encouraged to raise $100 to participate," Allen says. For more information, email [email protected]

