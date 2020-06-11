Board chooses new Springdale superintendent

SPRINGDALE -- The Springdale School Board chose Jared Cleveland, the district's deputy superintendent for personnel and support services, to begin as superintendent July 1.

The board's unanimous decision followed an executive session that lasted about two hours Tuesday night. Board members and administrators applauded after the vote was taken.

It came one week after the board accepted the resignation of Jim Rollins, who has led the district since 1982. Rollins is leaving to become president of Northwest Technical Institute.

Michelle Cook, board president, told Cleveland she thinks he's become "the person that can lead us best into the next generation." She referred during her remarks to the work needed to prepare for opening schools in the fall during the coronavirus pandemic.

"As we know and as everyone has said over this board meeting, we have a lot in front of us," Cook said. "And I have never been more confident in a team of educators and a team of professionals than I have in this one. And I firmly believe that with you and with everyone working together we can get through anything, including the craziness that's going on today."

The board could have conducted a national search to find Rollins' replacement, but members chose to skip that and promote from within the administration. Randy Hutchinson, a board member, thanked Rollins for the job he's done assembling his administrative team.

"When we tasked you 10 years ago with putting a succession plan in place, you did a hell of a job," Hutchinson said.

Cleveland, 48, earned a bachelor's degree in history and political science from Arkansas Tech University in 1993 and a master's degree in educational leadership from Harding University in 2003. He received his doctorate in education from Harding in 2014, according to his resume.

He spent the first 11 years of his career in the Magazine School District in Logan County, starting as a teacher and coach. He was promoted to high school principal in 2003 and superintendent in 2004, according to his resume.

He moved on in 2006 to become superintendent of the Lavaca School District in Sebastian County. Lavaca had an enrollment of about 900 students at the time.

The Arkansas Department of Education hired him in 2012 as its assistant commissioner for the Division of Fiscal and Administrative Services.

Cleveland moved to Springdale a year later to become the district's deputy superintendent for personnel, replacing Hartzell Jones, who retired after 44 years with the district.

Cleveland's salary this year is $181,508. It's unclear what his salary will be as superintendent; comptroller Kelly Hayes said he did not have that information yet. Rollins is earning $243,000.

Cleveland grew up in Paris, Ark. His wife, Cristi Cleveland, is a media specialist at Young Elementary School. Crason Cleveland, one of their three children, is a teacher and coach at Lakeside Junior High School. Both schools are part of the Springdale district.