College League Roundup Wednesday's Games

Sandlot Black 3-2, Sandlot White 2-9

Tazz Long struck out seven and allowed just four hits to lead Sandlot Black to a 3-2 win in the opening game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

In the second game, White turned the tables, using a three-run first as a springboard to a 9-2 win to salvage a split.

Long threw 64 pitches over 5 innings to earn the win in game one. Three Sandlot White pitchers combined to allow just six hits, but also issued six walks.

Brett Erickson was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for Black and Gabe Russell was 2-for-2.

Marc Turner was 2-for-3 with a double for White and Keaton Renallo added a double.

In the nightcap, Isiah Keller was 2-for-2 with a double and a pair of RBIs, and Jaxon Crull also drove in two runs.

Charlie Acuff allowed just one hit over 3 innings with four strikeouts for Sandlot White.

PT Black 7, PT Grey 0

Four PT Black pitchers combined to allow just three hits in a shutout win over PT Grey.

Trey Jordan allowed two hits over 3 innings with four strikeouts and Parker Edwards was just as dominant, allowing no hits over 2 innings with four punch outs.

Arkansas signee Brady Slavens was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs and Colten Sagely was also 2-for-3 for PT Black.

Today's Games

PT Red vs. PT Cardinal, 5:30 p.m.

PT Grey vs. Sandlot Gray, 5:30 p.m.

PT White vs. PT Blue, 7:30 p.m.

PT Black vs. Sandlot Gray, 7:30 p.m.

All games at Tyson Park, Springdale