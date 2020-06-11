Consumer prices fall for 3rd month

A shopper leaves a shoe store Monday at a mall in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. consumer prices dropped in May for the third straight month. (AP/Steven Senne)

WASHINGTON -- U.S. consumer prices dropped in May for the third-straight month as the coronavirus pandemic pushed the American economy into a recession.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that its consumer price index fell 0.1% last month after tumbling 0.8% in April and 0.4% in March. Excluding food and energy prices, which bounce around from month to month, so-called core inflation fell 0.1%, tumbling for the third-consecutive month for the first time ever.

The pandemic and the quarantines meant to contain it pushed the U.S. economy into a severe recession in February, ending a record-breaking expansion that began in June 2009, a panel of economists declared Monday. Weaker demand from customers pushes prices down.

"Overall, the initial impact of the shutdowns due to the novel coronavirus is deflationary," Contingent Macro Advisors wrote in a research note. "Going forward, expect increased volatility in the coming months -- but the medium-term risks to inflation remain firmly to the downside."

Over the past year, consumer prices are up 0.1%, and core prices are up 1.2%.

Gasoline prices dropped 3.5% in May, their fifth-straight decrease, and are down 33.8% over the past year. Clothing prices fell 2.3%, third-straight drop, and are down 7.9% over the past year.

After surging in April by the most since 1974, the cost of groceries rose 1% in May, as Americans continued to eat more meals at home during the pandemic.

The price of housing rose 0.2%, motor vehicle insurance costs plummeted a record 8.9% and airfares were down 4.9%.

A separate Labor Department report showed inflation-adjusted average hourly earnings rose 6.5% in May from last year.

The cost of services, which make up the majority of the consumer price index, were unchanged after a 0.4% drop the prior month.

The Federal Reserve seeks to keep inflation running at a 2% annual pace. To prevent the economy from imploding completely, the Fed has slashed the short-term interest rate it controls to zero and poured trillions of dollars into the financial system. The Fed left interest rates unchanged and near zero at its meeting Wednesday.

"We're seeing a very rapid decline in core inflation and that is reflective of the major demand shock that we're going through because of the coronavirus," said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

Further declines in prices could spur concern about the risk of deflation as the U.S. economy begins recovering from the covid-19 recession. At the same time, with states relaxing restrictions and stay-at-home orders, prices stand to increase with the pickup in demand for goods and services.

"It will be a while before the economy returns to normal," Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont, said in a note, "and the CPI [consumer price index] will be hard to interpret until we get there."

Complicating the inflation figures is the fact that Americans have drastically curtailed purchases of some key elements of the index, such as air travel and clothing, while auto-insurance companies slashed premiums because people are taking fewer car trips. That's made the price index less representative of the prices consumers are experiencing day to day during the pandemic. Weightings of various items were largely little changed in the latest report.

What's more, there's a disconnect among consumers themselves. While the government figures show prices are falling, households expect to be paying more for goods and services a year from now. According to data from the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment report, year-ahead inflation is seen at 3.2%, 2 percentage points higher than the latest read on annual core prices.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press and by Katia Dmitrieva of Bloomberg News.