Court denies ex-college chief a rehearing

FAYETTEVILLE -- A federal appeals court will not grant another hearing in the appeal of Oren Paris III, the former Ecclesia College president who pleaded guilty in a kickback scheme involving former state Sen. Jon Woods. The court's rejection of Paris' appeal stands.

The court denied the request to rehear the case in a two-sentence ruling Wednesday.

Paris of Springdale paid kickbacks to Woods and then-state Rep. Micah Neal, both of Springdale, in return for $550,000 in state grants to Ecclesia from 2013 to 2015. The kickbacks were routed through the consulting business of Randell Shelton Jr., a friend of Woods and Paris.

Paris is serving a three-year federal prison sentence on one charge of conspiracy. Woods and Shelton Jr. are appealing their convictions to the same court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit, on largely the same grounds. Neal already has served a one-year sentence of home detention for his role. He cooperated with investigators.

Neal pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy. Woods and Shelton were convicted of several corruption charges on May 3, 2018. Woods is serving an 18-year sentence. Shelton is serving six years.

Paris resigned as president of Ecclesia and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy on April 4, 2018, just before his trial with Shelton and Woods was to begin. He agreed to plead guilty on the condition he be allowed to appeal on the basis of an FBI investigator's actions.