Debt collector to cut jobs as deal fizzles

A Lowell contractor plans to lay off 250 workers as one of its largest deals dries up because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Business significantly slowed for Central Research Inc. (CRI) when the U.S. Department of Education put a temporary hold on student loan payments in mid-March. CRI handles collections for the agency.

Tara Muck, director of marketing and communications for CRI, said the layoffs will begin in the next two weeks and continue through the end of July, affecting offices in Northwest Arkansas and Tennessee.

Meanwhile, the company is exploring other business opportunities, including a Georgia software firm it acquired in March that does covid-19 contact tracing, screening and monitoring.

CRI has contracts with several federal and state agencies, acting as a call and support center for everything from freedom of information act requests to retirement records for the state of Maryland. One of its largest jobs is offering debt collection services to recover defaulted student loan payments to the Education Department.

As people struggled to pay rent and other living costs during the pandemic, President Donald Trump signed a measure that offered temporary relief to student loan borrowers. The coronavirus-relief law effectively halted student loan payments through Sept. 30.

"Of course, they could change that depending on where we're at with the economy," Muck said.

The company is expecting its employees will return to work when student loan payments resume in October.

Until then, Muck said CRI is seeking out opportunities to diversify its portfolio. The company last week acquired Skyline Ultd Inc., an outfit that provides information technology services for several federal agencies and employs nine people. It also acquired Global Emergency Response of Augusta, Ga., in March.

"Our hope is we can put those people back to work through securing additional work," Muck said. "If we win more business and have more work then we are going to need to not only get those people back in the workforce but hire even more people."

A plan to build a new headquarters on a 30-acre plot in Lowell near Interstate-49 on West Monroe Avenue are on hold as company executives decide how a post-pandemic CRI will operate. Safety concerns for employees and telecommuting are options being discussed, Muck said. "We've had to really think through these things," she said.

Muck did not disclose how many employees in Arkansas would be affected by the layoffs, but there are about 300 workers in the Northwest region, she said.