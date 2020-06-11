Disarming Elmer Fudd overdue

The new guard at Looney Tunes has disarmed Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam, and not a minute too soon.

From his debut in 1937, Elmer Fudd -- originally named "Egghead" -- always projected anti-hunting orthodoxy. In no fashion did he portray hunters or hunting positively, and hunters mostly resented the caricature.

Elmer Fudd. The mere name is etched in the worldwide conscience as a pejorative stereotype for hunters, just as "Beetle Bailey" stereotypes military personnel as lazy, incompetent and unambitious.

Gosh, where does one start with Elmer Fudd? How about his signature speech impediment, itself an insensitive stereotype that suggests intellectual simplicity. How about Elmer's shotgun, an early projection of toxic masculinity to wield tyrannical dominion over nature and its denizens.

Elmer's nemesis, Bugs Bunny, was the ultimate guerrilla resister. Whenever Elmer went upcountry on his search and destroy missions, Bugs -- through a vast network of tunnels containing elaborate weapons caches -- popped up anywhere and everywhere to befuddle his tormentor with ambushes and booby traps. For us that grew up in the 1960s and early '70s, every Elmer Fudd cartoon re-created the Battle of Dien Bien Phu and the Tet Offensive.

At crucial moments in the cartoons, Elmer's shotgun always went limp. Did the gun symbolize unreliable sexuality or the inability of force to resist progressive enlightenment? Either way, Elmer Fudd was an exploitive imperialist who roamed the countryside with the intent of gunning down random victims.

With an even greater degree of viciousness and brutality, Bugs exacted populist revenge on the simpleton avatar of a leisure class that kills for pleasure.

In the same vein, Yosemite Sam was a volatile hothead who used his six-shooters to resolve every conflict great or small. A veritable powder keg constantly on the edge of detonation, he mutters and cusses and fumes over any slight. He's unstable, and he creates chaos wherever he appears. Like Elmer Fudd, Yosemite Sam is also inept. He constantly shoots his own feet, shoots holes in his own cowboy hat, and accidentally discharges his handguns in front of his own face. Obviously he never passed a background check or took a firearms training course.

Even now, decades removed from relevance, Yosemite Sam endures on semitrailer mud flaps as a warning to tailgaters. "BACK OFF!" he says, brandishing his handguns and threatening road rage. He represents the public menace of unregulated gun ownership, especially open carry.

At their worst, Yosemite Sam and Elmer Fudd symbolize intolerance and exclusivity. While humanity originated as hunters and gatherers, hunters now comprise only about 10% of the American population. By definition, hunters are a cultural minority, and hunting is an alternative lifestyle whose rights are enshrined in the Arkansas Constitution by way of Amendment 77. The cultural stereotypes projected by Looney Tunes and Disney are demeaning and dehumanizing.

Inclusivity was not the motive behind disarming two pop culture icons, but I am relieved to be liberated from the onerous burden they weighed upon a legitimate lifestyle whose practitioners are solely responsible for the abundance of wild game that thrives in our state and in our nation.

Nevertheless, a great many hunters and outdoors journalists are unable to resist the dog whistle of disarmament. "OMG, they're taking Elmer Fudd's gun!"

It's not an OMG in my book, but a TG. It is too much to hope for the entertainment industry to offer a neutral image of hunters, hunting and firearms ownership, let alone a positive image, but we can be thankful for the reformation of traditional negative images.

Hunters and shooters should look beyond the gun-grabbing aspect of the new Looney Tunes animations and accept them as signs of the times. Misuse and abuse of firearms are not funny, especially among a generation whose consciousness has been profoundly influenced by mass shootings in schools and other public venues. It is a positive development that these two characters appear to have been stripped of their ability to profane the hunting lifestyle, culture and heritage.

Their reformation clears some static from the air and empowers us to better define ourselves.