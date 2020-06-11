ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: UCA's Reynolds Performance Hall kicks off its 2020 season

On the 2020-21 schedule for the Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway: CeCe Winans, Dec. 11, and Chris Thile, March 30. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Elsewhere in entertainment and the arts:

Public radio grant

University of Arkansas at Little Rock Public Radio has received a grant of $36,681 from the Arkadelphia-based Roy and Christine Sturgis Charitable and Educational Trust for equipment upgrades for stations KLRE-FM, 90.5, and KUAR-FM, 89.1.

The larger portion of the grant, $28,718, will go toward a backup generator for KLRE, to be installed this month, that will allow uninterrupted access during power failures, which station management estimates happen an average of six times a year. The remaining $7,963 will pay for a second air conditioner to cool the KUAR transmitter equipment.

Nonprofit planning

The Arkansas Arts Council is offering a free online workshop, "Strategic Planning for Nonprofit Leaders: Next Steps," designed to guide heads of nonprofits through the strategic planning process, 10 a.m.- noon June 18. Brenda Mauldin, owner of Brenda Long Mauldin Grant Writing & Development Consulting, will head the session, part of the Arts Council's GetSmART! Learning Series and the follow-up to a May 21 workshop. Registration is free; visit ArkansasArts.org. Call (501) 324-9775 or email [email protected]

UCA shows

Journalist and former National Public Radio host Michele Norris kicks off Reynolds Performance Hall's 23-show 2020-21 season, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway.

Norris also opens the hall's "Distinguished Speakers" series with a talk titled "The Grace of Silence and the Power of Words."

The Broadway Series opens with a touring production of An Officer and a Gentleman, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18. The rest of the touring-show lineup: "World of Musicals," 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; South Pacific, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23; and STOMP, 8 p.m. March 2.

Cirque Mechanics' "Birdhouse Factory" show opens the Night Out Series, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 13, followed by Ballet Folklorico de Mexico, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23; Rick Steves' "Europe: A Symphonic Journey with Conway Symphony Orchestra," 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13; and Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom, 7:30 p.m. March 4.

On the Pops Series: "Home Free," 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30; "Christmas with CeCe Winans," 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11; "Postmodern Jukebox Welcome to the Twenties," 7:30 p.m., Jan. 29; and "An Evening with Chris Thile," 7:30 p.m. March 30.

Also on the Distinguished Speakers series, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila will give a talk titled "Everyone Can be a Ninja: Find Your Inner Warrior & Achieve Your Dreams," 7:30 p.m. April 6.

New subscriptions will go on sale July 1. Prices for individual series prices are $90-$130; Performing Arts Packages (all three series) range from $245-$380. Single tickets, which go on sale Aug. 3, are $30-$40; Distinguished Speakers tickets are $15. Call (501) 450-3265 or visit uca.edu/reynolds.