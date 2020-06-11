Ex-county staffer's probation remains

HOT SPRINGS -- A former assistant to the county judge convicted in 2017 of embezzling county funds will not have her probation revoked as prosecutors had sought to do in December.

Kristi Lynn Goss, 46, pleaded guilty in Garland County Circuit Court on Sept. 11, 2017, to six felony counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. After waiving her right to a jury trial, she was sentenced Nov. 22, 2017, to 20 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay more than $366,000 in restitution and court costs, at a rate of $300 a month.

Some of the confirmed personal purchases included payments to Entergy for her electric bills and to AT&T for her cellphone bills. She also bought tickets to Arkansas Razorbacks games, made car payments, paid her personal real estate taxes, and bought hotel gift cards, a diamond bracelet, sequin throw pillows and a tuxedo for her dog.

The state filed a motion Dec. 30 to have Goss' probation revoked after a violation report filed Dec. 23 alleged that Goss "failed to consistently make restitution payments" and "has also not made the full payment of $300."

The report also said she violated a travel condition of her probation when on Dec. 13 she admitted traveling outside Arkansas without permission.

Judge John Homer Wright found after a hearing Monday that the state did not prove that Goss willfully failed to pay according to the order of the court, public defender Tim Beckham said Wednesday. Beckham was appointed to represent Goss. Wright did find that Goss left the state without permission, Beckham said, but "elected not to revoke her probation."

The state was represented at Monday's hearing by special prosecutor Jack McQuary.

Goss had been employed as an administrative assistant by Garland County since 2004, starting under former County Judge Larry Williams, and was officially terminated on June 3, 2016, under the tenure of former County Judge Rick Davis. She reportedly left her position at the end of May 2016 after the fraud allegations came to light.

According to the affidavit filed by the Arkansas State Police, Goss fraudulently charged approximately $200,000 worth of items to a Garland County credit card that was obtained in December 2011.

Garland County Comptroller Susan Ashmore discovered the discrepancies in May 2016 after Goss failed to pay county bills on time. .

According to her presentencing report, Goss stated one of her jobs was "to write up all the claims to pay bills for several offices within the county" and she noticed how some people "would get by with personal purchases."