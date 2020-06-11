First post-virus Trump rally set for Tulsa

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump will return to the campaign trail June 19 with a rally in Tulsa for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak forced most of the country into quarantine three months ago, a campaign official said Wednesday, as polls indicate that former Vice President Joe Biden has a significant national lead over Trump and the president's approval ratings plummet.

Oklahoma, a state that Trump won four years ago by 36 percentage points, began lifting restrictions on businesses April 24 and moved into the third phase of its reopening June 1, allowing summer camps to open and workplaces to return with full staffing levels.

Trump campaign officials are unlikely to put into place any social-distancing measures for rally attendees, or require them to wear masks, people familiar with the decision-making process said, adding that it would be unnecessary because the state is so far along in its reopening.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Campaign officials said they were considering some modest attempts at reducing risk by providing hand sanitizer on site but said no final decisions had been made about how to safely gather a large group.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Oklahoma had recorded 7,480 cases of the coronavirus and 355 deaths, according to its health department.

Missouri health proposal stays on ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court has declined to take up a lawsuit seeking to block a proposal to expand Medicaid health care from going before voters, meaning it will stay on the August ballot.

Conservative groups Americans for Prosperity-Missouri and United for Missouri sued to take the measure off the ballot, claiming it appropriates money without providing a new revenue source.

On Monday, the Western District appellate court said the initiative does not at face value require state money to be spent nor direct how much money lawmakers dole out to Medicaid.

The conservative groups appealed, but the Missouri Supreme Court refused to take up the case.

Amendment 2 on the August ballot would extend eligibility for Missouri's Medicaid program to adults earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level, which is about $17,600 for an individual or $30,000 for a family of three.

Missouri's program currently does not cover most adults without children, and its income eligibility threshold for parents is one of the lowest in the nation at about one-fifth of the poverty level.

The ballot measure's financial estimate ranges from an annual cost of at least $200 million by 2026 to an annual savings of $1 billion.

Relatives say bodies are missing siblings

BOISE, Idaho -- Relatives of two children missing since September said Wednesday that two bodies uncovered in rural Idaho are the young boy and his big sister, whose mother and her husband are behind bars.

Authorities have not released the identities of the bodies discovered on the property of Chad Daybell, who married the children's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, a few weeks after the children were last seen.

But Joshua "JJ" Vallow's grandfather, Larry Woodcock, told the Post Register in Idaho Falls that "both children are no longer with us," also referring to 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Extended family members of both children sent a joint statement to Phoenix television station KSAZ confirming the deaths and asking for privacy.

When investigators searched Chad Daybell's property for evidence, they found children's remains, and prosecutors charged him with destroying or concealing two sets of human remains. He's being held after a judge set bail at $1 million.

Police began searching for the children in November after Woodcock and other relatives raised concerns. Police say the couple lied to investigators about the children's whereabouts before quietly leaving Idaho and being found in Hawaii months later.

Lori Daybell is being held on child-abandonment and obstruction charges.

Cops' run is ended as protests persist

LOS ANGELES -- After 33 seasons on the air, Cops has been dropped by the Paramount Network as protests against police proliferate around the world.

The reality show, with its widely known reggae theme song "Bad Boys," allowed viewers to ride along with police officers on patrol in various cities.

"Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don't have any current or future plans for it to return," a spokesman for the cable channel said in a statement.

The show had been pulled temporarily from the air in late May, when protests aimed at police over the death of George Floyd began to gain momentum. That move was made permanent Tuesday.

It's not clear whether the company that makes the show, Langley Productions, would try to find a new home for it. A voicemail at a company phone number was not accepting messages.

It ran on the Fox network for 25 years until 2013, when Viacom-owned Spike TV picked it up. The show remained on the air after Spike was rebranded as the Paramount Network in 2018.