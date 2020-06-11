Mitch Carmichael, the Republican president of West Virginia's state Senate who was dogged by protests over his proposals to create the state's first charter schools, was defeated in primary elections by Amy Nichole Grady, a teacher from Mason County.

Ismael Igartua and Jose Rodriguez, both 59, face robbery, conspiracy and other charges after being accused of dressing up as New York City police officers to rob a Manhattan jewelry store of $150,000 in valuables as the city dealt with protests, authorities said.

Yew-Kwang Ng, a Malaysian economics professor in Shanghai, is suggesting that China allow women to have more than one husband to increase the chances of a pregnancy so the country can overcome low birthrates resulting from its decades-old policy of one child per family.

Jon Huntsman, the former ambassador who is a Republican candidate for governor in Utah, announced that he'll isolate himself while his campaign continues after testing positive for covid-19 a week after a campaign employee tested positive for the disease.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Andre Lamar, a black journalist for the Dover Post, was released without being charged after he was arrested despite identifying himself as a reporter while livestreaming coverage of a street protest in Camden, Del., state police said.

Anthony Bell, a committeeman in St. Louis, said a mother was shot in the buttocks and her 4-year-old son was shot in the leg when the preschooler found a loaded handgun in their home and fired it.

Mats Wikman, one of 15 shareholders who own Sala, Sweden, and are trying to preserve the "unity and history" of the hamlet of 70 buildings, which is for sale for $7.2 million, said the shareholders are now middle-aged and "other people" need to help care for the site, which hosts festivals and concerts.

Glenda Hodges, 69, of Clinton, Md., the former CEO of a nonprofit that helped domestic-violence victims, was charged with diverting federal and county grant funds for personal expenses, as well as defrauding a 71-year-old volunteer, prosecutors said.

Clayton Greenwood, a retired Texas businessman who said he "improperly claimed the benefits of a residence in Montana," to vote, register vehicles and buy hunting licenses but filed nonresident tax forms, was ordered by the Montana Supreme Court to pay more than $500,000 in back taxes.