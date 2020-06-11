Lockdown escapees sought in Zimbabwe

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Authorities in Zimbabwe have started publicly naming people who have escaped from quarantine centers and urging the public to report them to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Zimbabwe has seen a rise in confirmed cases in recent days, with most recorded at quarantine centers.

More than 3,700 people are being kept in the quarantine centers after entering the country, mostly from neighboring South Africa and Botswana, but dozens are fleeing the confinement complaining of filthy, unhygienic conditions and claiming that infections are spread at the quarantine areas.

Millions of Zimbabweans left the country for South Africa and other countries to escape political and economic turmoil over the past two decades, but some are returning home during the coronavirus outbreak.

New arrivals at the quarantine centers will have to surrender their passports and other identity documents to make it easier to trace them if they escape, Zimbabwe’s coronavirus chief coordinator Agnes Mahomva announced Wednesday.

The government is publishing names of escapees, some with confirmed positive results, in newspapers and on social media. The Health Ministry also is asking people to report those who cross the border illegally and don’t go to quarantine centers.

Some communities have been reporting such people to authorities to protect themselves. Those who are turned in to authorities are returned to the quarantine centers.