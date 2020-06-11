Mall owner ends deal to buy rival

Indianapolis-based Simon Properties owns or has a stake in more than 200 properties in the U.S. as of last year. (The Indianapolis Star/Danese Kenon)

Simon Property Group Inc. is terminating its $3.6 billion bid to buy Taubman Centers Inc., arguing that its rival mall owner has breached the merger agreement by not taking steps to mitigate the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Simon said in a statement on Wednesday that it has "exercised its contractual rights" to terminate the deal, which was announced in February before the pandemic battered malls. The company said it was asking a court to declare that Taubman has suffered a "material adverse event" and "breached the covenants in the merger agreement."

Taubman's shares plunged 20% to $36.17 in New York. Simon shares fell 4% to $83.01. Its shares had rallied recently on hopes for a faster than expected economic recovery.

Taubman's shares have been trading below the proposed deal price of $52.50 for months, raising speculation that the deal was in trouble or that Simon would seek to lower its bid

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Taubman plans to fight Simon, calling its legal claims "invalid and without merit." It plans to go ahead with a shareholder vote on the deal later this month at its headquarters in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

The pandemic has created more havoc in an already stressed retail environment, particularly for malls. Last month, a private-equity firm backed out of a deal to buy Victoria's Secret. That chain had moved aggressively into malls at the direction of its parent company's founder Les Wexner, who wanted to push lingerie into the mainstream.

Malls have struggled for years as shopping moved online and consumers grew tired of them.

The move by Simon on Wednesday could be a negotiating tactic, according to Lindsay Dutch, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Taubman could try to force Simon to close the original deal, but it might make more sense to work something out at a lower price, according to James Sullivan, an analyst at BTIG.

"They have every incentive to negotiate a price cut and the question just becomes how much is appropriate," Sullivan said.

This is a bad time for a court fight between two mall owners. Executives from the two companies will be forced to spend a lot more energy on legal issues than operations at a critical time, according to Mathew Kirschner, a portfolio manager at Cohen & Steers.

Simon and Taubman are two of the largest U.S. mall owners, and the deal was seen as a way for Simon to bulk up in its battle to retain shoppers increasingly drawn to the convenience of e-commerce.

Simon, based in Indianapolis, owns or has a stake in more than 200 properties in the U.S. as of last year, including Roosevelt Field, outside New York City. Taubman Centers owns, manages or leases 26 shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia, including The Mall at Short Hills in New Jersey, and Waterside Shops in Naples, Fla.

Prospects for store-based retail have changed dramatically since the deal was announced. Stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus have shuttered stores, pushing more consumers online.

Landlords, already pressured by declining foot traffic and retailer bankruptcies, may face a wave of new vacancies as the pandemic forces more tenants out of business.

While Americans stuck inside for months have shown a willingness to return to stores, there are major challenges ahead for enclosed malls.

Simon argued in the statement that Taubman had failed to make "essential cuts" in operating expenses and capital expenditures and that the company's properties have been hit particularly hard by the outbreak.

Simon also said that Taubman is uniquely vulnerable as stores reopen because most of its properties are indoor malls "that many consumers will avoid."

"Taubman's significant proportion of enclosed retail properties located in densely populated major metropolitan areas, dependence on both domestic and international tourism at many of its properties, and its focus on high-end shopping have combined to impact Taubman's business disproportionately due to the covid-19 pandemic when compared to the rest of the retail real estate industry," Simon said.

Information for this article was contributed by Natalie Wong of Bloomberg News and by Joseph Pisani and Anne D'Innocenzio of The Associated Press.