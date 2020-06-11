Man arrested in connection with North Little Rock homicide

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating the homicide of a man found early Thursday morning, according to a press release from spokesman Officer Joe Green.

Officers responded to 2400 McCain Blvd. just after midnight Thursday morning to reports of gunshots at an apartment. A man at that address was found dead from a gunshot wound, the release said.

The body was found in the apartment rented by Daniel Santos, 50, who was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at the Pulaski County jail with no bond.

Santos and the victim were acquaintances, according to the release.