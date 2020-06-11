Serious outbreak in progress, hospital administrator says

FAYETTEVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas' surge in covid-19 cases is serious and definitely not just an increase in detected cases because of more testing, the chief operating officer of Washington Regional Medical System said Wednesday.

"Washington Regional views this as a serious public health emergency," says the statement from Birch G. Wright, chief operating officer and administrator for Washington Regional.

"It is important for our community to understand that we are not seeing more hospitalizations simply because more testing is being done," he said. "We are seeing more hospitalizations because more people in our area are being infected with the virus."

Hospitals admissions for severe cases of covid-19 have doubled every week since May 12. Northwest Arkansas was down to four covid-19 patients in all the region's hospitals May 12. "We now have more than 70 covid-19 positive patients in area hospitals."

The cases have grown increasingly severe also, Wright said. More than 30% of those hospitalized in the region require ventilator support to breathe.

"Over the past week, Washington Regional has seen a 170% increase in the number of covid-19 tests performed at its screening clinics, a 156% increase in calls to the Washington Regional covid-19 hot-line and a 350% increase in the number of hospitalized covid-19 patients," Wright said.

Washington Regional opened a second inpatient unit for covid-19 cases Tuesday. Also, Washington Regional again opened its regional coronavirus clinic at 3318 N. North Hills Blvd. in Fayetteville to meet the increased demand for screening and testing. "The clinic is dedicated to covid-19 screening and testing of individuals who do not have any symptoms but who many have had a direct exposure to someone who is covid-19 positive," Wright said.

"We will continue to evaluate, treat and test patients with active respiratory illness or other covid-19 symptoms at the Washington Regional Urgent Care location in Fayetteville," Wright said.

The system, a nonprofit community-owned health care provider, has prepared for a surge and has the needed staff, supplies and other resources to respond, Wright said. "We have the capacity to safely provide care for all our community -- not just those who require hospitalization due to covid-19."

"Here is what the community can do to help us now -- wear a mask when out in public, practice social distancing, regularly wash your hands, avoid large gatherings and stay home when you are sick."

