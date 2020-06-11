Neal among all-time best in softball at Tulsa

Morgan Neal nears home plate after hitting a home run in high school for Springdale Har-Ber. Neal continued her success at Tulsa, where she was recently voted by the school's softball fans at second base on Tulsa's all-time team. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff).

Not many athletes equal or surpass in college what they did in high school, but Morgan Neal is an exception.

The former Springdale Har-Ber star continues her softball career at the University of Tulsa, where she was named earlier this month to the program's all-time team. Morgan, who averaged .308 in four years with the Hurricane, was selected to the starting lineup at second base in voting by Tulsa softball fans.

"That was super cool," Neal said. "A lot of great players have played at Tulsa and we won conference championships in three of the four years I was there. It was a great experience."

Neal spent her springs and summers in high school playing softball for Har-Ber and Tulsa Elite, a traveling team. Her statistics at Har-Ber are impressive, starting in 2012 as a freshman when she hit .489 with 24 RBI and a slugging percentage of .800. She had a slugging percent of .889 as a sophomore when she batted .486 then drove in a career-high 29 runs as a junior when she batted .447.

"Morgan Neal was an extremely talented hitter," former Fayetteville coach Jason Shirey said. "She was capable of beating you so many ways offensively that we seldom gave her an opportunity to do so."

As a senior, Neal hit .517 after she moved from shortstop to designated hitter because of a shoulder injury.

"Morgan could hit for power and also hit gap shots she often turned into a double or triple often," Har-Ber softball coach Larry Lawson said. "That is why her slugging was always so high. Anytime she stepped in the box, I guarantee the other team was scratching their heads on how to pitch to her. She was exceptional shortstop who had a great arm and tremendous range in the middle of the field."

Morgan moved from shortstop to second base at Tulsa after she recovered from a partially torn laburnum in her shoulder. She contributed right away as a fielder and hitter near the top of the lineup for the Hurricane, who are members of the American Athletic Conference. She started 55 games at second base, batted .300, and was selected to the AAC All-Rookie team.

"From the beginning, Morgan was an instant contributor," said Tulsa coach Crissy Strimpler, who was an assistant coach with the Hurricane in the four years Neal played there. "She was a staple in our lineup and batted anywhere from 1-5, which is pretty impressive for a girl who only stands 5-foot-4. Morgan is a great person who stood out, academically and as a player for us."

Neal made the AAC All-Tournament teams as a sophomore and junior, when she posted a career-high .339 average at the plate. As a senior, Neal was selected second-team All-Conference after she hit .302 and led the league with 17 doubles.

Neal played in 230 games at Tulsa, which ranks seventh in program history.

"I loved my time at Tulsa," Neal said. "They pride themselves on preparing students to be successful and, as a player, I got to play against some of the best softball players in the nation. It was a great time in my life."

Neal is back in Northwest Arkansas after she graduated in May, 2019 from Tulsa, where she earned a degree in exercise and sports science. She has continued her education at the University of Arkansas, where she is in pursuit of a doctorate's degree in occupational therapy.

"I'd eventually like to work in a hospital setting, where I would work with patients with strokes and traumatic brain injuries," Neal said. "That's my goal."

