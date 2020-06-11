Tyson: Cooperating in price-fixing probe

Tyson Foods Inc. said Wednesday that it is cooperating in a price-fixing investigation led by the U.S. Justice Department under a leniency program that would allow the company to avoid criminal prosecution in exchange for aiding with the investigation.

After receiving a grand jury subpoena in April 2019, Tyson, the nation's largest meat and poultry processor, discovered that some of its employees were implicated in the reported scheme. The company said it approached the Justice Department, disclosing its own actions and seeking leniency.

"Tyson took appropriate actions to address the internal issues and has been fully cooperating with the [Justice Department] as part of its application for leniency," the company said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Four executives from Pilgrim's Pride and Claxton Poultry were indicted last week, accused of "rigging bids and fixing prices" of chicken from at least 2012-17, court documents show.

The charges filed last week were handed up by a federal grand jury in the U.S. District Court in Denver.

-- Nathan Owens

Walmart adds to its education program

Walmart Inc. has expanded its low-cost educational program for employees to include skilled trades and digital skills certificates, the company said in a news release Wednesday.

The expansion also extends eligibility for the education benefits to all part- and full-time Walmart and Sam's Club employees starting on their first day of employment.

Walmart debuted its Live Better U program in June 2018 to help workers complete college degrees for $1 a day and high school diplomas at no cost. Since its inception, the company said, more than 25,000 employees from all 50 states have taken part in the program.

The new skilled trade certificates will be available in six fields: facilities maintenance; industrial maintenance; HVAC/refrigeration; electrical; plumbing; and construction. Nineteen digital skills certificates were added to the program.

Walmart said the new programs will also cost $1 a day, and most can be completed in a year or less.

-- Serenah McKay

Day ends with dip in Arkansas index

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 397.95, down 8.20.

"A decision by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates near zero and 'act as appropriate to support the economy' was anticipated by investors, who continue to take profits following the recent rally, as the financials and energy sectors underperformed the broader market," said Leon Lants, managing director of Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.