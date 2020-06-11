North Little Rock shooting injures man

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

North Little Rock police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting near the intersection of West 24th Street and Parker Street that left one person injured, according to spokesman Officer Joe Green.

Police responded to the area at about 4:10 p.m., saying there was a fight in the area. A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the fight, according to Green.

No suspect or victim information is being released by the Police Department, and officers will not be making any arrests at this time, Green said.