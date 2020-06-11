FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2020, file photo, Switzerland's Roger Federer speaks during a press conference following his semifinal loss to Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. Federer leads the annual Forbes ranking of highest-paid athletes with what the magazine says is $106.3 million in total earnings. He is the first tennis player top the list since it was first compiled in 1990. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)

TENNIS

Federer to miss all of 2020

Roger Federer will miss whatever remains of the 2020 tennis season because of a setback in his recovery from surgery on his right knee. The 20-time Grand Slam champion had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in February and said Wednesday in a statement on Twitter that he had a second procedure that will delay his return until 2021. The 38-year-old Federer initially had planned to be sidelined for at least four months, but because the tour was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic he has barely missed any elite tennis.

BOXING

Fury, Joshua near 2-fight deal

An all-British world heavyweight title showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in 2021 is a step closer. Fury said Wednesday that an agreement has been reached with Joshua's camp on a two-fight deal between the current holders of the heavyweight belts. Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, earlier Wednesday told British broadcaster Sky Sports that the camps had agreed to two fights. Specific dates and venues have not been finalized and contracts have not been signed, but Hearn said the sides have agreed on the financial terms. First, Fury plans to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time.

BASKETBALL

NCAA asked to move tourney

Groups that advocate for civil rights and women's rights have joined notable athletes in asking the NCAA to move 2021 men's basketball tournament games out of Idaho after the state passed a law banning transgender women from competing in women's sports. A letter sent Wednesday and signed by athletes including Megan Rapinoe, Billie Jean King, Jason Collins and Sue Bird calls for the NCAA to take all championship events out of Idaho. The first and second rounds of the men's tournament are scheduled for March at Boise State University. The NCAA issued a statement opposing the Idaho law and had previously banned events in North Carolina in 2016 after passage of a law there that excluded gender identity and sexual orientation from statewide anti-discrimination protections. The North Carolina law was repealed a year later and the NCAA lifted its ban on events in the state.