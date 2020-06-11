Pope weighing in on side of protests

Pope Francis gives his blessing from his studio's window overlooking St. Peter Square at the Vatican on Sunday, May 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis called George Floyd by name, twice, and offered support to an American bishop who knelt in prayer during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Cardinals black and white have spoken out about Floyd's death, and the Vatican's communications juggernaut has shifted into overdrive to draw attention to the cause he now represents.

Francis "wants to send a very clear message to these conservative Catholics here who are pro-Trumpers that, 'Listen, this is just as much of an issue as abortion is,'" said Anthea Butler, a presidential visiting fellow at Yale Divinity School.

Butler, who is black, said the Vatican is telling Catholics "to pay attention to the racism that is happening and the racism that is in your own church in America."

The Vatican has long spoken out about racial injustice, and popes dating to Paul VI have voiced support for the civil-rights movement and Martin Luther King Jr.'s message of nonviolent protest. History's first pope from the global south is no different. He quoted King at length during his historic speech to the U.S. Congress in 2015 and met with King's daughter, as his predecessor had done.

But the degree to which Francis and the Vatican have seized on Floyd's killing is unusual and suggests a coordinated messaging strategy aimed at a national church that Francis has long criticized for its political and ideological partisanship, said Alberto Melloni, a church historian and secretary of the John XXIII Foundation for Religious Studies in Bologna, Italy.

"It's not like seven people had the same type of reaction" by chance, Melloni said.

Last week, Francis denounced the "sin of racism" and twice identified Floyd as the victim of a "tragic" killing. In a message read in Italian and English during his general audience, Francis expressed concerns about violence during the protests, saying it was self-destructive.

He also said, "We cannot close our eyes to any form of racism or exclusion, while pretending to defend the sacredness of every human life."

Francis has firmly upheld the church's opposition to abortion. And polls show a plurality of American Catholics support significant restrictions on legal abortion.

But Francis has also lamented that the U.S. church is "obsessed" with abortion, contraception and gay marriage to the detriment of its other teachings. President Donald Trump is staking his outreach to Catholic voters largely on his anti-abortion platform.

Francis spoke out June 3 after Trump posed in front of a burned Episcopal church near the White House, Bible in hand, after law enforcement elements forced protesters away from the area.

A day later, Trump visited the St. John Paul II shrine, a visit denounced by the highest-ranking black prelate in the U.S., Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington, D.C., whom Francis appointed to the politically important position last year. Gregory said he found it "baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated."

Francis called Texas Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso unexpectedly after he was photographed kneeling in prayer at a Black Lives Matter protest. Seitz has taken a leading role in demanding fair treatment for migrants attempting to cross the southern U.S. border, a cause Francis has championed.

Seitz said the pope thanked him without mentioning the demonstration, but the context was clear: "My recent words and actions on the events that are taking place in the country now" after Floyd's killing.

Francis was not alone in making the Vatican's views known. Its media operation has made clear its backing for peaceful protests, denouncing injustices suffered by black Americans and underlining its longtime support of King's message.

FILE - In this Sunday, June 7, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican. Pope Francis and cardinals have preached, tweeted and spoken out about his death, and the Vatican’s communications juggernaut has gone into overdrive to draw attention to the cause. George Floyd’s killing at the hands of a white police officer and the global protests that erupted to denounce police brutality and racism might normally have drawn a muted diplomatic response from the Holy See. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

In this June 1, 2020, photo provided by the Catholic Diocese of El Paso, Bishop Mark Seitz, center, kneels with other demonstrators at Memorial Park holding a Black Lives Matter sign in El Paso, Texas. Pope Francis called Seitz unexpectedly after he was photographed at the protest. (Fernie Ceniceros/Catholic Diocese of El Paso via AP)