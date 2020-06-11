Senate candidate clinches primary

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts speaks to reporters about voting problems Tuesday in front of a polling place in Atlanta. Twenty counties in Georgia had to extend hours for at least one precinct because of voting problems. More photos at arkansasonline.com/611vote/. (AP/Ron Harris)

ATLANTA -- Jon Ossoff, a young Georgia media executive known for breaking fundraising records during a 2017 special election loss for a U.S. House seat, beat back a field of Democratic primary opponents to win a spot taking on Republican Sen. David Perdue in November.

Ossoff received about 50.5% of the votes, according to votes tallied as of Wednesday night. He had maintained a steady lead in public polling and fundraising despite some significant competition from former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and 2018 candidate for lieutenant governor Sarah Riggs Amico.

Ossoff's victory allows him to avoid a potentially bruising primary runoff that had been seen as likely and sets up a showdown with Perdue, 70, as Republicans look to hold the White House and Senate majority.

"Jon Ossoff is a fighter against Washington corruption and a champion for hardworking Georgia families, and is going to be an excellent U.S. Senator," Democratic Party of Georgia Chairwoman Nikema Williams said in a statement.

Perdue, seeking a second term in November, drew no GOP primary opposition. Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia also is defending the seat she was recently appointed to in a separate race that won't be filtered by primaries.

Counties across Georgia on Wednesday were still assessing what remained to be counted in Tuesday's primary. An analysis by The Associated Press based on absentee ballots requested and returned suggested there were well over 100,000 votes remaining to be counted in the Atlanta area alone the day after the primary was over.

On Tuesday, a lack of poll workers, trouble with new voting equipment, coronavirus restrictions and high turnout contributed to long lines, with 20 of Georgia's 159 counties having to extend voting hours for at least one precinct.

Ossoff called the problems that voters faced at the polls "an outrage" and "an affront to our constitutional principles."

The election had been previously postponed and campaigns were forced almost entirely online because of the coronavirus. The final days also saw widespread protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Georgia postponed primary elections twice because of the pandemic. Presidential primaries scheduled for March 24 were first moved to May 19, when primaries in other 2020 races, including the Senate race, were set to be held. As infections and deaths mounted, Election Day was pushed back again to Tuesday.

Walter Jones, a spokesman for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, said Wednesday that more than 1 million mail ballots had already been received statewide by Monday. That's a huge increase in the number of paper ballots that counties have traditionally had to process in past elections.

Many Democrats blamed Raffensperger for hourslong lines, voting machine malfunctions, provisional ballot shortages and absentee ballots failing to arrive in time for Tuesday's elections. Democrat Joe Biden's presidential campaign called it "completely unacceptable," while President Donald Trump's top campaign attorney decried "the chaos in Georgia."

Stacey Abrams, the 2018 Democratic nominee for governor and an Atlanta resident, said "the blame rests solely and squarely on the shoulders of the secretary of state." Abrams established herself as a voting rights advocate after she refused to concede her 2018 race because of voting irregularities when her Republican opponent, now-Gov. Brian Kemp, was secretary of state.

"Georgia has seen this before," Abrams told CBS This Morning on Wednesday. "Yesterday was the most egregious example."

In an interview with The Associated Press, Raffensperger laid blame elsewhere, noting state law gives responsibility to counties for on-ground operation of elections.

"It's really specifically in one or two counties, in Fulton and DeKalb counties, that had these issues today," Raffensperger said. "It has nothing to do with what we're doing in the rest of Georgia."

"I know that in these hyperpartisan times, half the people will be happy, and the other half will be sad," Raffensperger said. "But we want to make sure that 100% of people know ... the election was done fairly and we got the accurate count."

It raised the specter of a worst-case November scenario: a decisive state, like Florida and its "hanging chads" and "butterfly ballots" in 2000, remaining in dispute long after polls close.

Information for this article was contributed by Bill Barrow, Christina A. Cassidy and Jeff Martin of The Associated Press.

FILE- In this June 20, 2017, file photo, Jon Ossoff speaks in Atlanta. Top Democrats in Georgia's Senate primary include Ossoff; former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson; and former candidate for lieutenant governor Sarah Riggs Amico. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

FILE - In a Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Sarah Riggs Amico speaks during a rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in Atlanta. Top Democrats in Georgia's Senate primary include former congressional candidate Jon Ossoff; former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson; and Amico. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2018, file photo, Georgia Democrat and former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson poses for a photo in Columbus, Ga. Top Democrats in the Senate primary include former congressional candidate Jon Ossoff; Tomlinson; and former candidate for lieutenant governor Sarah Riggs Amico. (Mike Haskey/Ledger-Enquirer via AP, File)

