Slow Streets program set for Sunday in Fayetteville

Miranda Cauthen walks Mulder (left), 6, and Margo, 9, Wednesday on the trail at Wilson Park in Fayetteville. The city will begin a Slow Streets program beginning Sunday setting the speed limit for local car traffic to 5 mph to give pedestrians and bicycles more space than sidewalks and trails allow. Visit nwaonline.com/200611Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Anyone who wants to will be able to take it slow on streets from Wilson Park to the downtown square and back starting Sunday.

The city will enact a Slow Streets program 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 30. Speed limits will be reduced to 5 mph on a looped route with closings to through traffic at a number of intersections. The route roughly goes north of Wilson Park, east to College Avenue to the Washington-Willow neighborhood, south to Dickson Street and to the downtown square, connecting to the Razorback Greenway on the west side heading back north.

The idea is to allow pedestrians and bicyclists to safely traverse those streets during the pandemic. Trail use has increased, and opening the streets to pedestrians will relieve some of the congestion and allow more room for socially distant activity, city officials have said.

BikeNWA is partnering with the city on the program as it has done with Bentonville at its downtown. Small signs will go up at intersections informing drivers they're approaching a designated slow street. Cars needing to get to a residence or business will still be able to do so slowly.

A pilot Slow Streets program around Wilson Park started May 26 with mostly positive feedback, Mobility Coordinator Dane Eifling said. Expanding the program to a perimeter around downtown will take more signs and effort to place and remove them, and the city will measure its success, he said.

"It'll probably be fairly obvious one way or another," Eifling said.

BikeNWA is buying about 100 signs and will borrow small traffic barricades from the city, Eifling said.

Capt. Tad Scott with Fayetteville police said officers are aware of the slow street zones and will opt for warnings rather than tickets with the 5 mph speed limit. It might be difficult for people to get used to the program at first, he said.

Violators may get a warning, and in those instances, police will keep a log, Scott said. Repeat offenders could get a ticket, but hopefully it won't come to that, he said.

"It's going to be a new kind of animal," Scott said.

In a city news release, Lauren Hildreth with BikeNWA said the program also presents an opportunity for people to explore downtown on foot and support local businesses struggling during the pandemic.

The program isn't intended to encourage social gatherings such as block parties, penalize cars for going through or hinder emergency vehicles or bus routes, according to BikeNWA's website.

The city's Active Transportation Advisory Committee discussed the program Wednesday and encouraged officials to get feedback from downtown businesses owners after implementation. The Dickson Street Merchants Association has backed the proposal, Eifling said.