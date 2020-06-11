State Sports Briefs

BASEBALL

Greenbrier P commits to UA

Greenbrier left-handed pitcher Jordan Huskey committed to the University of Arkansas on Wednesday during the same phone call he received an offer from Razorbacks pitching coach Matt Hobbs.

Huskey (5-11, 175 pounds) is a junior in the Class of 2022.

"We used to live up in Bentonville and used to always go to the Razorback games," Huskey said. "It was a great experience being around the fans and everything, and [Dave] Van Horn is a great coach.

"It's just a great thing to finally be able to go to your dream school. It's such a relieving feeling. Now I've got to keep working harder so I can play when I get there."

Huskey also has been recruited by North Carolina, Oklahoma, UALR and College of Charleston. He plays travel baseball for the Arkansas Sticks.

Huskey transferred to Greenbrier from Benton prior to his sophomore season. He is the third Greenbrier player to commit to Arkansas in the past four years, joining pitcher Hunter Milligan and third baseman Cayden Wallace.

Oral commitments are not binding.

-- Matt Jones

GYMNASTICS

Orel to earn $65K

University of Arkansas gymnastics assistant coach Catelyn Orel will be paid $65,000 per year and have a monthly car stipend of $500, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette learned through a public-records request.

Orel was promoted to full-time assistant coach last month by second-year Coach Jordyn Wieber after she served as a volunteer assistant in her first season.

Orel is a native of Blue Sage, Mo., and a former all-around gymnast at the University of Nebraska. She worked primarily with the Razorbacks' balance beam team and served as lead choreographer on the beam and floor exercise, the two most productive units for Arkansas last season.

"In just one year, Catelyn has already made an incredible impact on our program," Wieber said in a statement to announce Orel's promotion two weeks ago.

-- Tom Murphy