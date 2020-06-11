Sun Devil starts run of college selections

In this Feb. 17, 2019, file photo, Arizona State's Spencer Torkelson bats during an NCAA college baseball game against Notre Dame in Phoenix. The Detroit Tigers selected the Arizona State Sun Devils star with the No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball Draft. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

NEW YORK -- Spencer Torkelson slugged his way through college, bashing baseballs all around the country with eye-popping power.

All those impressive drives made the decision easy for the Detroit Tigers, who selected the Arizona State Sun Devils star with the No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball Draft on Wednesday night.

But while Torkelson was long considered the favorite to go first overall, the surprise came when he was announced as a third baseman by Commissioner Rob Manfred. Detroit plans to move Torkelson to the hot corner from first base, where he played in college.

"It shows the amount of respect they have for me as an athlete," a smiling Torkelson said on the MLB Network broadcast. "I'll take it and run with it. I like to label myself as a baseball player, and you give me a bat, a ball and a glove, and you know what? I'm just going to want to win."

University of Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad went No. 2 overall to Baltimore, which took Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman with the top pick a year ago.

After having the worst record in the majors last season, Detroit opened the draft for the second time in three years. The Tigers took Auburn right-hander Casey Mize in 2018, and now they've got a powerful bat that could anchor their lineup for years to come.

With power to all fields and a great eye at the plate, the 6-1, 220-pound Torkelson established himself as college baseball's top slugger after going undrafted out of high school. He hit 54 home runs at Arizona State, two shy of the school record set by Bob Horner -- who was drafted No. 1 overall in 1978.

"We know he can play first. But our scouts strongly feel that he can play third base, and that's our intent at this point," Detroit General Manager Al Avila said on the ESPN broadcast. "He's exactly the type of player we hoped would be there for us to get with the top pick. Obviously, he's one of the most productive hitters in college history."

This year's draft originally was scheduled to take place for the first time in Omaha, Neb., as a lead-in to the College World Series. Instead, the coronavirus pandemic caused MLB to make drastic changes, including holding the draft remotely and shortening it from three days with 40 rounds to only two days and five rounds.

Manfred announced the first-round selections as usual from a podium at MLB Network studios in Secaucus, N.J.

The shortened -- and in some cases even canceled -- college and high school baseball seasons presented unique challenges for big-league scouting departments, which had to rely more on video of players instead of attending games to help with their evaluations.

Perhaps that contributed to a record seven consecutive college players being selected to begin the draft.

After Torkelson and Kjerstad were picked, Miami took Minnesota right-hander Max Meyer; Kansas City selected Texas A&M left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy; Toronto went with Vanderbilt shortstop Austin Martin; Seattle chose Georgia right-hander Emerson Hancock; and Pittsburgh picked New Mexico State shortstop Nick Gonzales.

Tennessee high school outfielder Robert Hassell ended the run on college players, going No. 8 to San Diego.

"We've seen the trend in this direction over the last number of years," Milwaukee scouting director Tod Johnson said after the Brewers took UCLA outfielder Garrett Mitchell at No. 20. "Those three years of development that players get when they go to college tells us a lot about them. It helps to make these decisions with more information. We have more of a statistical record for college players against quality competition.

"All those factors I think have trended toward moving toward a more college-heavy draft."

Florida high school outfielder Zac Veen was taken by Colorado with the ninth pick, followed by the Los Angeles Angels selecting Louisville left-hander Reid Detmers to round out the top 10.

Tampa Bay took Arizona State shortstop Alika Williams -- a college teammate of Torkelson's -- with the final pick of the first night at No. 37 overall.

Rounds 2-5 will be held today, for a total of 160 players selected.

Houston will have to wait until pick No. 72 before it makes its first selection after being stripped of its first- and second-round selections by Manfred as part of the team's punishment for breaking rules against using electronics to steal signs during games.

Boston lost its second-round pick for violating rules against in-game use of video to identify pitch signals.

Undrafted players need to wait until Sunday before they can sign with major-league teams, who can offer signing bonuses of up to $20,000 as agreed upon by Major League Baseball and the players' association.

First-round selections

Detroit Tigers, Spencer Torkelson, 3B, Arizona St. Baltimore Orioles, Heston Kjerstad, OF, Arkansas Miami Marlins, Max Meyer, RHP, Minnesota Kansas City Royals, Asa Lacy, LHP, Texas A&M Toronto Blue Jays, Austin Martin, SS, Vanderbilt Seattle Mariners, Emerson Hancock, RHP, Georgia Pittsburgh Pirates, Nick Gonzales, SS, New Mexico St. San Diego Padres, Robert Hassell III, OF, Independence H.S., Thompson Station, Tenn. Colorado Rockies, Zac Veen, OF, Spruce Creek H.S., Port Orange, Fla. Los Angeles Angels, Reid Detmers, LHP, Louisville Chicago White Sox, Garrett Crochet, LHP, Tennessee Cincinnati Reds, Austin Hendrick, OF, West Allegheny H.S., Imperial, Pa. San Francisco Giants, Patrick Bailey, C, NC State Texas Rangers, Justin Foscue, 2B, Mississippi St. Philadelphia Phillies, Mick Abel, RHP, Jesuit H.S., Portland, Ore. Chicago Cubs, Ed Howard, SS, Mt. Carmel H.S., Chicago Boston Red Sox, Nick Yorke, 2B, Archbishop Mitty H.S., San Jose, Calif. Arizona Diamondbacks, Bryce Jarvis, RHP, Duke New York Mets, Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Harvard-Westlake H.S., Studio City, Calif. Milwaukee Brewers, Garrett Mitchell, OF, UCLA St. Louis Cardinals, Jordan Walker, 3B, Decatur H.S., Decatur, Ga. Washington Nationals, Cade Cavalli, RHP, Oklahoma Cleveland Indians, Carson Tucker, SS, Mountain Pointe H.S., Phoenix Tampa Bay Rays, Nick Bitsko, RHP, Central Bucks East H.S., Doylestown, Pa Atlanta Braves, Jared Shuster, LHP, Wake Forest Oakland Athletics, Tyler Soderstrom, C, Turlock H.S., Calif. Minnesota Twins, Aaron Sabato, 1B, North Carolina New York Yankees, Austin Wells, C, Arizona Los Angeles Dodgers, Bobby Miller, RHP, Louisville

Competitive Balance-Round A

30.Baltimore Orioles, Jordan Westburg, SS, Mississippi St.

31.Pittsburgh Pirates, Carmen Mlodzinski, RHP, South Carolina

32.Kansas City Royals, Nick Loftin, SS, Baylor

33.Arizona Diamondbacks, Slade Cecconi, RHP, Miami

34.San Diego Padres, Justin Lange, RHP, Llano H.S., Texas

35.Colorado Rockies, Drew Romo, C, The Woodlands H.S., Texas

36.Cleveland Indians, Tanner Burns, RHP, Auburn

37.Tampa Bay Rays, Alika Williams, SS, Arizona St.

Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. makes an opening statement during the baseball draft Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Secaucus, N.J. (Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via AP)

In a photo provided by MLB Photos, the baseball draft board is seen Monday, June 8, 2020 in Secaucus, N.J., for Wednesday's draft. (Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via AP)