Tests offered in Little Rock to draw blood donors

The Arkansas Blood Institute will provide free covid-19 antibody tests for all blood donors as a "perk" to encourage blood donations, officials announced Wednesday during a conference at the institute's donor center in Little Rock.

John Armitage, chief executive officer of Arkansas Blood Institute, said the testing initiative will be provided at all donor centers and mobile blood drives, and is needed because of the number of blood drive cancellations.

In 2018, the American Red Cross transferred its donors and blood-drive sponsors to the Arkansas Blood Institute, a nonprofit that consolidated the Red Cross' blood donation operation into its own.

The institute is the exclusive supplier for 40 hospitals in Arkansas and is an offshoot of the Oklahoma Blood Institute, the ninth-largest nonprofit blood center in the nation.

Heather Browne, a spokeswoman for the Arkansas Blood Institute, said earlier this year that her agency had seen hundreds of blood drives canceled because of the coronavirus.

Browne said the Arkansas Blood Institute depends on 1,200 donors per day to support the inventory needed for patients in more than 40 hospitals, medical facilities, and air ambulances statewide and across the region.

The trend of cancellations has continued into the summer, Armitage said, but it hasn't had an effect on hospitals.

"We haven't had to cancel surgeries or anything like that, but we don't have enough blood drives booked," he said. "The entire playbook has been shredded."

The institute will need to make up the difference through donations.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday during his daily coronavirus briefing that Arkansas will move into Phase 2 of its reopening Monday, easing restrictions on restaurants and other businesses across the state.

Health Secretary Nate Smith said there is always a critical need for blood and that hopefully moving into Phase 2 will encourage more blood donations.

"The screening of blood for antibodies is a little bit of perk that will hopefully bring more people out," he said.

Armitage said he is also hopeful the transition to Phase 2 will encourage more people to visit local blood centers.

"Anything that opens up activities and encourages people to reclaim what they did before can only help," he said.

Arkansas Blood Institute's donor centers and mobile blood drives have instituted additional cleaning methods, which include decontaminating work, common areas and equipment frequently. In addition, donor centers and mobile blood drives have adapted to allow for social distancing.

"You have to be healthy to even show up to donate blood most of the time, unlike at groceries stores where you may have to shop out of necessity," he said.

Armitage said Arkansas Blood Institute's laboratory technicians will test each blood sample individually. He said a tube will be drawn at the time of donation, and antibody test results will be mailed after the donation.

"Donors won't even be able to tell the difference," he said. "It won't require any additional tubes of blood. We test every vial for HIV, Zika and other things.

"This is just another test."