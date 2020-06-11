Sections
Tips and tactics for topwater fishing

by Bryan Hendricks | Today at 2:32 a.m.

For topwater fishing, the correct rod is vital for sure hooksets, but you also want a fast reel to keep up with fish that swim at you.

The latter factor came into play during a recent trip when I used an old Quantum reel with a 5.3:1 retrieve ratio. Most of the fish swam at me after I set the hook, and I had to reel furiously to keep the line tight. Bass always jump when hooked with a topwater, and if there is slack in the line, they will often throw the lure.

I recommend a reel with at least a 6.2:1 retrieve ratio, but faster is better. I also recommend a medium-action rod at least 6-foot, 6-inches long with a slow tip. The springlike action drives the hooks home and prevents jerking the lure from a fish's mouth as often happens with more rigid action.

The knot is also important. Instead of cinching the line tight to the eyelet, use a loop knot that allows the lure to swing freely. This increases a lure's action. I recommend the MirrOLure knot, which I also use for jerkbaits and crankbaits.

