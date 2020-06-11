UA 'strategy session' seeks to combat racism

FAYETTEVILLE -- A two-hour online "strategy session" scheduled for Friday aims to have University of Arkansas students, staff and faculty discuss ways to combat racism and have a more inclusive campus.

"We have a responsibility to lead in this moment, and our first of many steps is to engage our campus community to confront racial inequities, systemic racism and other forms of discrimination," Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said.

The session is scheduled to be the first in a series of campus talks following the death of George Floyd, a black man whose death in Minnesota while in police custody has led to protests against racism and brutality.

The discussion is only for students, staff and faculty, a UA spokesman said.

"Participants will be in discussions with one another and can introduce themselves as they feel comfortable doing so. But in order to encourage an open dialogue, any post-meeting summary information would not include attributions to specific individuals," UA spokesman John Post said.

The event and others to be hosted by UA's Office for Diversity and Inclusion will "inform a campus action plan that will identify specific actions toward a more inclusive campus culture and climate," according to the university.