UA students get federal virus aid

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has distributed more than 95% of the approximately $7.7 million in federal emergency student grant aid provided as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, a university spokesman said.

Data as of Saturday provided by UA shows that about $7.4 million has been distributed to 14,173 students. The student total includes 37 students who declined the grant aid and another who partially declined the aid, UA spokesman Mark Rushing said.

Students receiving Pell grants -- federal aid reserved for those with exceptional need -- were to be given grants of $725 under UA's method and criteria for distribution announced May 4.

Other UA students eligible for the grants have received amounts ranging from $300 to $625. The amount varies depending on their ability to pay for college as calculated on applications for federal financial aid.

To be eligible for the initial distribution of the relief measure's aid, UA specified that students must have completed their Free Application for Federal Student Aid as of May 1.

"With a little more than $318,000 remaining to distribute, we're planning to extend the deadline for students to file the FAFSA into August and after that, if any funds remain, an application process would be created for extraordinary circumstances and used to distribute what's left," Rushing said in an email.

The grants are for students enrolled in an on-campus degree or certificate program in the 2020 spring semester.

No separate application was required. UA said in its guidelines that the grants are meant for students who incurred costs "related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus, such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care or childcare costs."

Out of the total amount distributed by UA so far, about $2.7 million has gone to 3,714 Pell grant recipients.

UA established five award tiers based on Pell status and what is known as "expected family contribution."

As stated on the U.S. Department of Education website, the "expected family contribution" takes into account a family's income, assets and benefits, as well as a family's size and how many are attending college during the year, and is considered "a measure of your family's financial strength."

Students were eligible for the grants regardless of the amount of their family's expected contribution, so long as they met other eligibility requirements, Rushing said.

Out of the 14,173 students receiving the aid thus far, 13,016 have been undergraduates, Rushing said.

Colleges and universities developed their own ways to give out the federal aid to their students.

In May, Chancellor Joe Steinmetz described UA's distribution criteria as "consistent with U.S. Department of Education guidance."

Some education groups have been critical of the Education Department's guidance, which excluded many foreign-born students, including those with temporary authorized status through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The guidance stated that students must be eligible for Title IV federal aid in order to get the relief grants.

The attorney general for Washington state last month filed a legal challenge in federal district court seeking to allow DACA recipients and others excluded to receive the grants.

Rushing said Wednesday that no DACA recipients have received the grants from UA. Last fall, Rushing said UA had 34 DACA recipients enrolled as students.

"We do have non-FAFSA tied emergency funds available," Rushing said, referring to an institutional fund that helps students with short-term emergencies.

Separate from the federal student emergency aid grants, colleges and universities also have received additional funding under the federal relief measure.

UA has been allocated approximately $7.7 million to help with institutional costs related to changes in the delivery of instruction because of the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Department of Education.