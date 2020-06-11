WATCH LIVE: Gov, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas reported by the state Department of Health remained at 10,368 on Thursday morning. The death toll remained at 165.

Check back to watch the live video.

