WATCH LIVE: Gov, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update

FILE — Gov. Asa Hutchinson answers a question during a press briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the state Capitol in Little Rock in this file photo. ( Thomas Metthe)
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas reported by the state Department of Health remained at 10,368 on Thursday morning. The death toll remained at 165.
Check back to watch the live video.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbZlXePtme8]
