1 teen dead, 1 injured after rollover crash in northeast Arkansas

One teen died and another was injured Thursday night in Mississippi County after a rollover crash, state police said.

A 17-year-old boy was driving north on Arkansas 77 near Arkansas 158 around 11:40 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and struck a guardrail, according to a preliminary state police report.

The vehicle flipped before coming to a rest at the bottom of a floodway, the report states.

State police said a 15-year-old male passenger died, and the 17-year-old was injured.

In Forrest City, a 21-year-old died and two others were injured following a separate rollover crash just over a half hour earlier, according to troopers.

Edward Sparks II, of Forrest City, was driving a Ford Focus west on St. Francis County road 206 around 11:05 p.m. when it veered to the south, according to a state police preliminary report.

Troopers said Sparks overcorrected and the vehicle veered off the road to the north, struck a mailbox post and a culvert, then overturned.

The Focus came to rest on its side in a ditch, according to the report. Sparks died and two 20-year-old passengers were listed by state police as injured.

Weather was clear, and the roads were dry at the time of both crashes, according to the reports.

At least 238 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.