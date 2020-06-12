1.5 million jobless filings added

A customer last week exits a Seattle U.S. Postal Service branch that was hiring. The number of people seeking unemployment benefits has been historically high for 12 weeks. (AP/Elaine Thompson)

WASHINGTON -- Another 1.5 million people applied for unemployment insurance for the first time last week, adding to the tens of millions of people who have applied for the benefits since the pandemic began and continuing a monthslong drop in the number of initial claims.

The numbers seeking jobless benefits have remained at historically high levels for 12 weeks, since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S. in March, disrupting global supply chains and shuttering businesses for months.

The number of gig and formerly self-employed workers who also applied for jobless benefits newly available to them under the expanded federal program went up to 705,000, from 620,000 the week before.

The total number of people receiving benefits dropped slightly to 20.9 million, from a revised 21.3 million the week previously. More than 44 million people have applied for unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

"That means 29% of the workforce has filed for unemployment claims during that period," said Joseph Brusuelas, the chief economist at RSM. "Some may have returned to work. But that's a stunning number nonetheless."

Unemployment benefits are providing significant support for jobless Americans, with total payments having reached $94 billion in May -- six times the record set in 2010 just after the previous recession. This time, the benefits include an additional $600 a week from the federal government.

But that extra benefit is set to end July 31, and the Trump administration opposes extending it. Its opposition has set up a possible clash with House Democrats, who have approved legislation to extend the $600 for an additional six months.

DECISION TO REOPEN

The latest figure from the Labor Department marked the 10th-straight weekly decline in applications for jobless aid since they peaked in mid-March when the coronavirus hit hard.

The numbers add to the complicated economic outlook that U.S. policymakers face as they push to reopen for business while containing further spread of the virus.

President Donald Trump has hailed the signs that the economy may have already hit bottom -- the unemployment rate dropped in May, surprising many economists -- as an indication that the recovery is beginning to take shape.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that the U.S. shouldn't shut down the economy again even if there is another surge in coronavirus cases.

"We've learned that if you shut down the economy, you're gonna create more damage -- medical problems that get put on hold," Mnuchin said Thursday on CNBC. "We can't shut down the economy again."

Mnuchin said that in the event of a resurgence, it will not be necessary to impose restrictions again because covid-19 testing and contact tracing are improving and officials understand more about how to contain outbreaks.

While some jobs, especially in the restaurant, retail and service sectors, are bouncing back quickly, there are concerns about a second wave of layoffs.

"Hiring appears to be picking up, but is far below what the labor market needs for a robust recovery," Nick Bunker, an economist at Indeed, said in a statement.

CLASSIFICATION ERROR

The weekly report on unemployment claims comes after the government reported that jobs rebounded last month and that the unemployment rate fell unexpectedly to 13.3%. Correcting for a classification error, the actual rate was closer to 16.4% -- still lower than in April, but higher than at any other point since the Great Depression.

Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chairman, warned Wednesday that the economic pain could last for years and that there would be "a significant chunk" -- millions of workers -- "who don't get to go back to their old job, and there may not be a job in that industry for them for some time."

Nicole Moore, a former part-time Lyft driver and organizer with Rideshare Drivers United, spoke about the challenges that drivers have faced as their work has been wiped out nearly overnight.

"People are so stressed," she said. "I had a note that just broke my heart from someone ... 'Dear sir, I can't explain the situation I'm in but I don't have enough food for myself and my kids. Can you help me get my unemployment?' Those are the types of things that we're seeing. It scares me what we're going through."

Karin Jensen of Concord, Calif., has been out of work since being laid off from a managerial position with Men's Wearhouse in late March. Jensen, 27, says she plans to return to her job whenever she is called back and is grateful that her company is continuing employee health care in the meantime.

Jensen acknowledged that receiving the extra $600 in jobless benefits has made her less eager to return to work because she is among recipients whose total benefits exceed their former income. But she's also worried about returning to retail work.

"I'd be in close contact with people," Jensen said. "We have to measure customers, actually touch them. There's no way we could do any minimum social distancing if we were to return to business as usual. I'm more than a little uneasy about it."

Information for this article was contributed by Eli Rosenberg of The Washington Post, by Christopher Rugaber and John Flesher of The Associated Press, by Tiffany Hsu of The New York Times and by Saleha Mohsin of Bloomberg News.