Back to Niagara

Though his words are a half-century old, they ring with the relevance of yesterday.

"The violence in our cities, tensions between racial and ethnic groups, is just as likely to go on, and, if anything, get worse," wrote Daniel P. Moynihan in late 1967, then an influential Democratic presidential adviser.

That summer's violence had come on the coattails of what Moynihan described as an "extraordinary period" for left-leaners that included liberal legislation, liberal electoral victories and "liberal dominance of the media of public opinion."

This made the deadly riots particularly embarrassing for American liberals, Moynihan asserted, insisting that their responses would have to be "sufficiently different from those of the immediate past to suggest we are aware of some of our apparent shortcomings."

"What, as someone once said, is to be done?" he asked, answering his own question with three prescient propositions for reformative change in liberal attitudes and actions.

Fifty years hence, in another season of uncivil rioting, it's pertinent to note that his recommendations weren't much embraced by liberals. Perhaps the timing is right today to revive them for discussion.

1."Liberals must see more clearly that their essential interest is in the stability of the social order." The present threats to that stability, Moynihan wrote, demanded that liberals seek out and make more effective alliances with conservatives who share their interests.

He criticized the "falsehood" of liberal rhetoric portraying Republicans as not caring about social problems or human needs because conservatives often objected to the inefficient rules or administration of federal aid programs, not the purpose or the aid itself.

2."Liberals must divest themselves of the notion that the nation ... can be run from agencies in Washington." The "Potomac fever" malady had become congenital by 1967, and Moynihan warned of further negative mutation.

"In the field of legislating social attitudes and practices," he wrote, "it is pretty clear ... you can't change human nature--for good or for ill--with a bill-signing ceremony in the Rose Garden." Besides, he added, cities and state governments were routinely more innovative with social solutions, especially those involving urbanization.

3."Liberals must somehow overcome the curious condescension that takes the form of defending and explaining away anything, however outrageous, which Negroes, individually or collectively, might do."

Moynihan identified two distinct groups fueling the summer violence: first, the vast, growing minority underclass whose deplorable situation made them prone to self-destructive behavior. The second he called "radical, nihilistic youth" who were not themselves members of the underclass, but identified with it and were intent on using it to confront "a white society they have decided is irredeemably ... racist."

He contended there was "nothing whatever to be done to change the minds" of such nihilists, black and white. "Their course is set," he said. The only option is to deprive them of the black underclass that serves as the source of their power.

That was a tall order in 1967, and American political leaders weren't up to the task. It's an even more daunting challenge now.

It's proven expedient politically for Democrats to falsely paint Republicans as mean-spirited toward socially disadvantaged classes. But as Moynihan reminded, untruths never fool everybody, and that's one divisive tactic the nation should no longer suffer.

The Beltway mentality among liberals has never subsided (and has since been contracted by a fair number of conservatives as well). Moynihan's observation that the federal government is "good at collecting revenues and rather bad at disbursing services" is truer than ever.

The alarming nihilism he foresaw has matured, to our national detriment. The traditional roles and responsibilities of religious and moral principles in governance up to that time have been toppled like statues in the ensuing decades.

Counted among the casualties, at least in terms of memory in holistic form, are the principles declared by the Niagara Movement. Forty years after the Civil War, a group of 29 leading black ministers, lawyers, teachers, businessmen and editors convened near the famous falls to make a collective demand for civil rights reform.

Their 1905 declaration began with an itemization of progress made on important fronts: increased intelligence and learning, property acquisition, crime reduction, "uplift" in home life, advancement in literature and arts, and executive demonstration in important religious, economic and educational institutions.

Their protests were many and valid, and conveyed vehemently. But at the same time, they balanced their document by gratefully acknowledging support from a great many whites and expressing a "God forbid" devotion that they never failed to uphold their duties as citizens.

It's crucial to remember, as they noted at Niagara, that "rights" and "justice" as abstract goals are meaningless unless applied practically. Their meaning is attained when they deliver progress in those measures of purposeful living listed above.

That's what Booker T. Washington had meant 10 years before, when he cautioned black Americans to not "permit our grievances to overshadow our opportunities."

And it was Moynihan's main point 60 years after Niagara when he summed up his essay by condemning the federal government for pouring millions into counterproductive programs that resulted in unintended and/or unwanted outcomes in black urban communities.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.