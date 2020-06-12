Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally canceled

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Motorcyclists ride Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, along Dickson Street during the 20th annual Bikes, Blues & BBQ Motorcycle Rally in Fayetteville. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photographs from the rally.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The annual Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally set for September has been canceled because of covid-19, its organizers announced Friday.

"The board and staff made this decision out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety and well-being for our Northwest Arkansas community, the nonprofits that we support, attendees, vendors, staff and our tireless volunteers," Executive Director Tommy Sisemore said.

Northwest Arkansas has seen a surge in covid-19 cases over the past few weeks. Washington County had at least 1,389 cases as of Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The rally, which celebrated its 20th year in 2019, attracts thousands to the region each September. It bills itself as the largest, nonprofit motorcycle rally in the nation.