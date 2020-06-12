Bret Bielema files lawsuit against Razorback Foundation

Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema walks on the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. LSU won 33-10. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

— Attorneys for former University of Arkansas football coach Bret Bielema filed a lawsuit against The Razorback Foundation, Inc. on Friday, alleging breach of Bielema’s buyout agreement.

According to court documents, Bielema is demanding $7.025 million and a jury trial. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in the Western District of Arkansas.

Bielema was fired as Arkansas’ head coach in November 2017 following a season in which the Razorbacks went 4-8 overall and 1-7 in Southeastern Conference play.

According to his negotiated buyout agreement with the Razorback Foundation, a fundraising arm for UA athletics that was listed as a third-party guarantor, Bielema was to be owed up to $11.9 million through the end of his employment agreement with UA that ran through December 2020.

The foundation ceased payments to Bielema in January 2019.

Bielema was a consultant with the New England Patriots in 2018 and was promoted to defensive line coach in New England in 2019. He left for an assistant coaching job with the New York Giants in January.

Bielema spent five seasons as Arkansas’ head coach. He had a 29-34 overall record and 11-29 record in SEC games, and coached the Razorbacks in three bowl games.

Prior to Arkansas, Bielema spent seven seasons as head coach at Wisconsin, where he had a 68-24 overall record and won three Big Ten championships.