Cardinals nab Hence with 63rd

Watson Chapel pitcher Markevius “Tink” Hence, an Arkansas signee, was drafted No. 63 overall by the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. (Submitted photo/Mike Ashmore)

Markevian 'Tink' Hence figured he had a good shot hearing his name called at some point during this year's Major League Baseball Draft, but he confessed he was a bit shocked by what came his way Thursday.

The former Watson Chapel pitcher was taken by the St. Louis Cardinals with the 63rd overall pick.

The 17-year-old was ranked among the top 200 draft prospects by MLB.com heading into the event thanks to a pitching arsenal that includes a 96-mph fastball. However, the 6-1 right-hander was thrown for a loop when he found out the Cardinals had chosen him with their third selection in the draft.

"I wasn't even looking at the TV when it happened, to be honest," said Hence. "I had actually put my head down a little, just looking through my phone. Then all of a sudden I heard the name Tink Hence, and I was like 'Whoa'.

"The whole time, I'd been just sitting around waiting to see if I'd get a call from a team, but the Cardinals never called. They just picked me, and I'm happy they did."

The University of Arkansas signee became the first high school player from the state to be drafted since Dillon Howard of Searcy was grabbed by the Cleveland Indians in the second round with the 67th pick in 2011. He also was the first prep pitcher from Arkansas to be picked in the past 15 years, with the last being Travis Wood of Bryant in 2005. Several MLB analysts and media members feel that Hence has the tools to be just as productive at the professional level.

"I love the way the ball comes out of Tink's hand," said Carlos Collazo, a national reporter for Baseball America. "The fastball really explodes. He's not the biggest guy, but there's a lot of zip out of his hand. I love his natural feel to spin the ball.

"I think he's got a chance to start. I wouldn't knock him because of his size."

Hence was an all-state standout as a sophomore but developed into the Wildcats' top option on the mound as a junior. He continued to flourish last summer, particularly during the Future Stars series in September at Fenway Park in Boston. Hence only got to pitch three innings this past season because of the coronavirus pandemic, but he managed to record six strikeouts during that short stint.

Despite limited action as a senior, Hence believed he'd done enough beforehand to at least warrant a look from a major league club.

"I'd felt that I'd done what I had to do to be able to get picked in the draft," he said. "I wasn't really worried about it, but I definitely didn't see [being drafted by St. Louis] coming. The Cardinals had talked to me before, but it was basically just one guy.

"I actually didn't think it was that strong of a connection to the point where I thought they'd pick me. I'm glad they did."

Hence wasn't the only Razorback commit to be taken by St. Louis. The Cardinals also nabbed Masyn Winn, a 5-11 shortstop from Kingwood, Texas, with the No. 54 pick. He signed with Arkansas earlier in the spring, but it's widely believed he will sign with an agent and begin his professional career. The two played on the same team during the summer.

Although he said he may be leaning toward signing a deal with the Cardinals, too, Hence noted that he'll discuss the situation soon with his family. His pick carries a value of $1.08 million.

"We'll sit down and go over everything just to make sure that route is what's best," he said. "But they went crazy when my name was called. They're were really expecting the Cardinals to pick me, either. But I'm just happy is turned out the way it did."