Cleveland excited for step up to superintendent in Springdale

Jared Cleveland speaks Thursday as he is introduced as the first new superintendent for Springdale Public Schools since 1982 during a press conference at the district's administration building in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/200612Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

SPRINGDALE -- Jared Cleveland said he's "humbled and ecstatic" to follow Jim Rollins as superintendent of the School District.

"The blessing is all mine," Cleveland said. "I hope to be a blessing to this district and to the children, and I hope to not disappoint and always make sure we never do anything to embarrass our patrons."

Cleveland, the district's deputy superintendent the last seven years, will become Springdale's fourth superintendent since 1944. He spoke during a news conference Thursday, two days after the School Board chose him to replace Rollins starting July 1.

Rollins is leaving to become president of Northwest Technical Institute after 38 years as superintendent.

"To be named his successor is one of the greatest honors of my life. Not everyone gets to follow such a great person and still get to have him as a mentor and a confidant," Cleveland said.

The entire district operates as a team, he said. The board and central office staff ought to do everything they can to support teachers and others, such as bus drivers and food-service workers, who have direct contact with students every day, he said.

Cleveland, 48, has previous experience as a superintendent. He spent two years in charge of the Magazine district and six years leading the Lavaca district. Both districts had an enrollment under 1,000.

Springdale is the largest school district in the state, serving more than 23,000 students, including those in prekindergarten.

Cleveland's father, Herschel Cleveland, last year became superintendent of the Western Yell County School District. Herschel Cleveland, a retired lawyer, served in the Arkansas Legislature from 1999 to 2005 and was speaker of the House of Representatives during the 2003 legislative session.

His father has been his hero all his life, Cleveland said. Their conversations have become more frequent since his father became a superintendent; naturally, they've talked a lot about running a school district, he said.

"One day he said, 'Wow, I guess you do kind of know what you're doing,'" Cleveland said. "That was a great compliment to me. I'll never forget that."

Springdale administrators are busy preparing for the fall and a variety of instructional methods depending on what's happening with the covid-19 pandemic. Their hope is to get back to normal as much as possible, Cleveland said.

The first day of school will be Aug. 13, exactly five months since the last time kids were actually in the schools.

"Our hope is to provide the resources that they will need, because we know socially and emotionally, that's enough time to become feral, if you will," Cleveland said. "So creating that stability for our families and our students is something we're going to focus on. How that may look is yet to be determined."

Associate Superintendent Marcia Smith is pulling together a committee that will advise the district on the opening of schools.

Cleveland, an Arkansas native, holds a doctorate in education from Harding University. Two family members also work for the district: his wife, Cristi, is a library media specialist at Young Elementary School, and his son Crason is a teacher and coach at Lakeside Junior High School.

Cleveland and his wife have two other sons. One is majoring in education at the University of Arkansas. The other is a student at Har-Ber High School.

Jared Cleveland speaks Thursday as he is introduced as the first new superintendent for Springdale Public Schools since 1982 during a press conference at the district's administration building in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/200612Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)