Ex-official admits posing as CIA agent

FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- A former public affairs officer for the Drug Enforcement Administration pleaded guilty Thursday to pretending to be an undercover CIA operative to persuade companies seeking business with the agency to give him millions of dollars.

At a plea hearing Thursday in federal court in Alexandria, Va., Garrison Courtney of Tampa, Fla., admitted he duped multiple public officials, including senior military members, to lend legitimacy to his scheme by telling them they had been selected to participate in a classified CIA program.

Courtney, 44, cheated 12 companies, which weren't identified, out of more than $4.4 million between 2012 and 2016 by persuading them to put him on their payrolls, according to plea documents.

Courtney told companies he was affiliated with a covert CIA operation called Alpha-214, and that he needed to be placed on their payrolls to cover up the fact that he was a government agent. He said the companies would be reimbursed in the form of lucrative government contracts.

Prosecutors said he leaned on his time as a former public affairs officer with the DEA, where he worked from 2005 to 2009, to enlist public officials to give generic briefings that lent legitimacy to his dealings with the various companies.

The U.S. attorney's office in Alexandria, which is prosecuting the case, declined to comment beyond what was spelled out in court.

City to pay hacker $300,000 in bitcoins

FLORENCE, Ala. -- A northern Alabama city will pay a ransom worth $300,000 in bitcoins in response to a hack of its computer system.

The Florence City Council voted unanimously at an emergency meeting Wednesday night to make the payment from the city's insurance fund in an effort to preserve information tied to its city workers and customers, news outlets reported.

Mayor Steve Holt said the city was contacted May 26 with information that its computer system had been compromised. The city didn't think any information had been stolen, but later learned ransomware had been deployed.

"It appears they may have been in our system since early May -- over a month going through our system," Holt said.

City leaders were advised that the hacker has a reputation of not releasing stolen information after the ransom is paid, news outlets reported.

The city will seek proof from the hacker that stolen information has been deleted, WHNT-TV reported.

Open school cafeterias, Puerto Rico told

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- A judge on Thursday gave Puerto Rico's education secretary 24 hours to open all public school cafeterias in the U.S. territory or face arrest as impoverished students struggle to obtain free meals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ruling is the latest development in a lawsuit that several mothers and nonprofit organizations had filed in late April to demand the reopening of cafeterias that serve 292,000 students, of whom nearly 70% are poor, closed for some two months during the pandemic.

Since then, the Department of Education has reopened only some cafeterias as activists warn that students remain in need of meals on an island of 3.2 million people with a poverty rate that is higher than any U.S. state.

Puerto Rico has some 780 school cafeterias across the island, and 152 are currently operating, department spokesman Aniel Bigio said.

The ruling issued Thursday noted that the Education Department did not comply with an order issued last month to reopen all cafeterias that before the pandemic provided breakfast, lunch and a snack daily to students.

"The only course left to follow ... is to find someone in contempt," the judge wrote.

Education Secretary Eligio Hernandez tweeted that the department will comply with the court order.

Inquiry: Migrant care money misspent

PHOENIX -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency violated the law when it misspent money appropriated for migrant care on items like all-terrain vehicles, boats and its police dog program, according to a federal investigation.

In report released Thursday, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said the agency misspent some of the $112 million it was allocated for "consumables and medical care" on an emergency basis during a large increase in illegal border crossings in 2019.

The agency, in a statement, said it fully cooperated with the GAO throughout its inquiry. It said the agency charged a small subset of expenses in fiscal 2019 to the incorrect account and is now itemizing expenses to the correct accounts.

In response to the spike in arrests, Congress allocated the agency an extra $708 million for "establishing and operating migrant care and processing facilities" and $112 million for "consumable and medical care."

Some of the money meant for medical care and consumables -- things such as hygiene products and baby items -- was instead spent on a canine program, all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes, computer upgrades, janitorial services and boats, among others, according to the report.