Fayetteville to resume curbside recycling pickup

Martin Cox separates his recyclables Monday, at the City of Fayetteville Recycling Drop off on Happy Hollow Road. The City of Fayetteville's Recycling and Trash Collection Division has suspended curbside recycling to help limit community spread of covid-19. More information is available at www.fayetteville-ar.gov/. Check out nwaonline.com/2003224Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Curbside recycling in the city will resume June 22.

The program halted March 23 because of concerns over the potential spread of covid-19. Residents will receive mailers notifying them of the date the service will resume and tips and guidelines on curbside recycling and recycling at the city's dropoff sites, according to a city news release.

The city is trying to balance health and safety concerns with public demand for services, such as the curbside program, the release states. Workers will follow precautions from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to reduce the risk of spread.

Residents also can continue to use dropoff recycling locations. There are two permanent sites and three temporary sites that will remain in operation until June 29. They are:

Permanent sites, available 24 hours a day:

• Happy Hollow recycling dropoff, at 1420 S. Happy Hollow Road

• Marion Orton recycling dropoff, at 735 W. North St.

Temporary sites:

• Boys and Girls Club, at 560 N. Rupple Road

• Gary Hampton Field, at 2790 N. Salem Road

• Northwest Arkansas Mall (west of J.C. Penney), at 4201 N. Shiloh Drive

Residents are encouraged to wipe down bins, wash hands frequently, stay 6 feet apart from other people and wear a face covering, the release states.

Proper sorting at dropoff sites is crucial to keeping loads free from contamination so they will be accepted by recycling mills. A list of materials collected by the city's recycling program can be found at fayetteville-ar.gov/1986/What-Can-I-Recycle.

Additionally, two bulky waste events have been rescheduled:

Ward 3

• 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 20 at Butterfield Elementary, at 3050 N. Old Missouri Road, and the recycling and trash facility at 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road

Ward 4

• 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 27 at Holcomb Elementary, at 2900 N. Salem Road, and the recycling and trash facility at 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road.

Bulky waste cleanup events are intended for large, bulky items that cannot fit into a resident's trash cart. Residents who wish to drop off items are required to bring a current city water bill as verification of residency. E-waste is accepted at the Happy Hollow Road location only during bulky waste cleanups, according to the release.

For more information about the bulky waste cleanup events, including what items are allowed, go to fayetteville-ar.gov/743/Bulky-Waste.

For more information about the city's recycling program, go to recyclesomething.org.