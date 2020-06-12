Former east Arkansas police officer pleads guilty to tampering with evidence

A former east Arkansas police officer has pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence and was sentenced Tuesday to five years' probation.

Freddy Williams, formerly a lieutenant with the Marion Police Department, had been in charge of the department's criminal investigation division. He was suspected of stealing drugs from a police evidence room, according to the affidavit from his arrest in early 2019.

A total of 33 cases were missing evidence, the affidavit said. Of those cases, 23 were missing marijuana, and the other 10 were missing prescription pills.

Williams was charged with two additional counts, possession of a controlled substance and violation of rules of conduct by a county officer or employee. Both were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Court documents state that in addition to his sentence of probation, Williams was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and court costs.

Williams, who became as a full-time officer at the Marion Police Department in 2000, resigned in November, according to a letter sent Thursday from the Marion police chief to the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training.

In the same letter, obtained through a public records request, the chief requested Williams be decertified as a member of law enforcement.